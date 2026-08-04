PIPPIN to Open Reboot Theatre Company's Run at 12th Ave Arts

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Reboot Theatre Company will stage Stephen Schwartz's PIPPIN September 11 through October 3, 2026 at 12th Ave Arts. The production marks Reboot's first show at 12th Ave Arts, the company's next stop on its road to a permanent home at Center House.

Directed by Scot Charles Anderson (Reboot's Oliver!, 110 in the Shade) with choreography by Jordan King and music direction by Mark Rabe, this staging reframes Pippin as a 1930s traveling tent revival. The Leading Player is a charismatic preacher, the Players are revivalists, all guiding Pippin through war, politics, and pleasure in his search of a life that's extraordinary.

The cast features Mandy Rose Nichols as the Leading Player, Chance Kelly as Pippin, Chris Busiel as Charles, Jacqueline Tardanico as Fastrada, Cynthia Dario-Good as Berthe, Kevin Phillips as Lewis, Katie Dreessen as Catherine, with Lucy Cohen and Johanna Landback sharing the role of Theo. Rounding out the cast is Stefanie MeiFang Van Rafelghem, Julia Fung, Mark Manning, Sophie Kashman, Sage Suzerris, Ben Swenson-Klatt, Chloe Payne, and Julio Ulloa. Thirteen of the production's seventeen actors are making their Reboot debut.

The production team also includes fight and intimacy choreography by Raya Tuffaha, costume design by Ella Tennant Swenson, lighting design by Eldon Tam, properties design by Henry Behrens, scenic design by Jeff Church, and sound design by Elisabeth Edmonds.

Pippin follows the title character, the restless son of Charlemagne, as he searches for a life of purpose — testing war, religion, politics, and romance before discovering that meaning may look nothing like what he expected. The show includes the Grammy and Tony Award-winning score featuring “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” and “Morning Glow.”

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