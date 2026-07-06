ILLUMINATE 2026 to Celebrate Disability Performance at Sound Theatre Company

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This July, Sound Theatre Company invites audiences to gather for ILLUMINATE 2026: Disability Performance in the Spotlight, a festival celebrating the stories, artistry, and lived experiences of Disabled communities.

Produced through Sound Theatre Company's Making Waves Program, ILLUMINATE brings together artists, audiences, and community partners for four evenings of film, theatre, and conversation in the Seattle Center Theatre Black Box. Presented in collaboration with Queens Theatre (Julia del Palacio, Executive Director) and its Theatre for All initiative and sponsored by Seattle Disability Arts, the festival creates space for connection, storytelling, and community while advancing conversations around access, dignity, and social justice during Disability Pride Month. ILLUMINATE 2026 marks Sound Theatre Company's second ILLUMINATE festival. The inaugural festival, also curated by Andrea Kovich, was presented in 2018 and laid the foundation for this ongoing celebration of disability artistry and advocacy.

The festival opens on Monday, July 13, with a screening of IMPERFECT, the award-winning documentary by Regan Linton and Brian Malone. The film follows Denver's groundbreaking PHAMALY Theatre Company, an all-disabled theatre company, as they prepare and perform an exuberant production of Chicago. Filled with humor, heart, and determination, the documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at artists creating extraordinary work while challenging perceptions of disability. A discussion will follow the screening.

On Monday, July 20, audiences can enjoy a reading of WIZZIWIG by Amy Claussen. Recently presented by Theatre Breaking Through Barriers and Queens Theatre in New York City, the play follows two college students navigating a cross-disability relationship. The reading will feature actor and disability advocate Teal Sherer alongside Ali Alsalah.

The festival continues on Tuesday, July 21, with an evening of six short plays curated by Andrea Kovich & submitted to the Queens Theatre's New American Voices Play Development Program and Theatre for All initiative. These readings showcase a range of voices, perspectives, and theatrical styles from Disabled playwrights, offering audiences the chance to experience exciting new work in development.

ILLUMINATE concludes on Monday, July 27, with Producing Disabled Artists, a panel discussion featuring Rob Urbinati, Director of New Play Development at Queens Theatre, Sound Theatre Company's Teresa Thuman, and local theatre leaders. Together they will discuss the joys, challenges, and creative possibilities of producing work by Disabled artists and creating more accessible and inclusive theatre spaces.

Queens Theatre's Theatre for All initiative works to increase opportunities for Disabled artists and audiences through new play development, artist training, accessible programming, and community engagement. The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to ensuring that Disabled artists are not only included in the theatre community, but are leading it.

Accessibility

Sound Theatre Company welcomes everyone to these events, regardless of ability.

Accessibility accommodations currently include:

• Floor seating for 12+ wheelchair users at all events

• English captions and audio description embedded in IMPERFECT

• Audio descriptions, visual descriptions, and stage directions incorporated into all play readings

• Visual descriptions provided during the panel discussion

• ASL interpretation and CART captioning are currently being arranged and will be announced once confirmed

Patrons with specific access requests, questions, or those wishing to receive accessibility updates are encouraged to contact info@soundtheatrecompany.org.

Festival Schedule

Monday, July 13, 2026 | 7:00 PM

IMPERFECT Documentary Screening

Monday, July 20, 2026 | 7:00 PM

WIZZIWIG by Amy Claussen

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Short Play Readings

Monday, July 27, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Panel Discussion: Producing Disabled Artists

Location: Seattle Center Theatre Black Box

For tickets and additional information, visit www.SoundTheatre.org.

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