Cast and Creative Teams Set For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre

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The 5th Avenue Theatre Company will kick off the month of May with a lively production of Jesus Christ Superstar running in Seattle May 2-17, 2026. A collaboration between theatrical powerhouses Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is a high-energy rock musical that reimagines the final weeks of Jesus Christ's life focusing on his relationships, struggles, and sacrifice.

Previously, The 5th announced the show would be directed by executive and artistic director Bill Berry. The 5th also announced Jesus would be played by Alexander Kilian, while Judas would be played by Cameron Lavi-Jones of King Youngblood, and Mary Magdalene would be played by Molly Sides of Thunderpussy.

“This show is visceral, emotional, and driven by one of the most iconic scores in musical theatre,” said Berry. “As a director, it's incredibly exciting to bring that energy to life and invite audiences into a story that is as moving today as when it first premiered.”

Joining Berry on the creative team is choreographer Jimmy Shields, associate director Yusef Seevers, associate choreographer Daniel Cruz, scenic designer Parmida Ziaei, associate scenic designer Alex Winterle, lighting designer Robert J. Aguilar, associate lighting designer Lily McLeod, sound designer Ken Travis, associate sound designer Liam Steckler, Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, costume design assistant Ty Pyne, hair & make-up designer Jason Goldsberry, and fight coordinator Ian Bond. The music team is helmed by R.J. Tancioco with Alma David Taylor as associate music director. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Erin B. Zatloka, with assistant stage managers Laurel Nichols and Shay Trusty, swing stage manager Jason Brouillard, and production assistants Max Zamorano and Larcyn Burnett.

Adam Standley rounds out the cast bringing King Herod to life. Standley was last seen on The 5th's stage as Dr. Pomatter in the March 2025 production of Waitress. Standley joins a cast of phenomenal Seattle theater favorites who were also previously announced including: Mark Siano, Cassi Q Kohl, Mari Nelson, Trina Mills, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Charles Simmons, Will Chadek, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Rae Nellie, Nalica Hennings, Anteia Delaney, Keola Kapulani Holt, Nehemiah Hooks, Sapphire Goetz, Mesgana Teklu, Keoni Dilay, Mackenzie Neusiok, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Jason Weitkamp, Matthew Posner, Ethan Carpenter, Eric Polani Jensen, Michael Chris-Lois, Tarquinn White, Jade Harnish, Kekoa Dilay, Fiona Palazzi, Christopher Sweet, and Zhanea June.

Passion. Betrayal. Redemption. And the ultimate rock opera. The global phenomenon, Jesus Christ Superstar, runs May 2-17, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre, located at 1308 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA.

Content Advisory: Jesus Christ Superstar contains scenes of violence, including a depiction of suicide, as well as adult themes and language. The musical also explores themes of faith and religion. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted. Sensory Guides are available after the first performance here.