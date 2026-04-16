World Premiere of FOLDING SONGS by Martin Green Will Come to the Perth Theatre

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Perth Theatre and Concert Hall will present Folding Songs, a spellbinding new performance created by multi‑award‑winning musician and Ivor Novello‑winning composer Martin Green, opening in the Joan Knight Studio on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April 2026. Developed as a Sonica Glasgow commission and co‑produced by Cryptic and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, the work premieres in Perth before touring on to Sonica in Glasgow later this year.

Drawing on a shared sonic language that threads through Balkan song, Celtic folk and contemporary minimalism, the performance unfolds through drone, voice, light and electronics, transforming the intimate studio space into an immersive, meditative environment. At the heart of Folding Songs is a rare and resonant collaboration between Green, Serbian vocal luminary Svetlana Spajić, and acclaimed Scottish guitarist Graeme Stephen - a process that has included the invention of a new, bespoke instrument created specifically for the work, the Syndrone.

Developed specially for Folding Songs, the Syndrone is a bespoke instrument created by Martin Green that brings acoustic resonance and electronic sound into a single, sculptural form. Built around sustained drone tones, it produces a physical, slowly evolving sonic presence that responds to both the performers and the space itself. In the intimacy of the Joan Knight Studio, the Syndrone becomes part of the visual and spatial landscape of the performance, allowing sound to be heard - and felt - at close range, and deepening the sense of stillness, focus and shared listening that defines these early performances in Perth.

Known for his fearless experimentation and genre‑defying work with the band Lau, Green is one of the UK's most distinctive musical voices. Following his Ivor Novello Award‑winning installation Aeons, Folding Songs invites audiences into a more intimate encounter, where ancient vocal traditions and contemporary electronic textures are folded together to create waves of sound, colour and otherworldly atmosphere.

Speaking about the work, Martin Green said: “Folding Songs grew out of long‑standing conversations about shared musical languages - the drone as something ancient, physical and deeply connective. Working with Svetlana Spajić and Graeme Stephen has allowed those ideas to unfold in a live space where sound, voice and light can breathe together. I'm delighted that this work premieres in Perth, in such an intimate setting.”

The premiere of Folding Songs sits within a landmark period for Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. In 2026, the organisation celebrates the 60th anniversary of Perth Youth Theatre, marking six decades of nurturing young talent, creative participation and professional pathways in the performing arts. Alongside this milestone, the organisation has recently strengthened their commitment to access and affordability through the launch of a new Access Scheme, delivered in partnership with Nimbus Disability, and an expanded, community‑funded Ticket Bank, ensuring more people across Perth & Kinross can experience live performance.

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “Premiering Folding Songs at Perth Theatre is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting bold new work by leading artists, while ensuring audiences can experience it in an open, welcoming and accessible environment. This collaboration with Martin Green, Cryptic and Sonica reflects the kind of ambitious, internationally resonant work we are proud to co‑produce.”

The premiere comes at a moment when sound‑led, immersive live work is increasingly resonating with audiences seeking intimacy, atmosphere and shared experience, alongside growing calls across the cultural sector for more accessible and affordable ways to encounter ambitious new performance.

As a co‑producer of Folding Songs, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall continues to play a vital role in supporting ambitious new work by leading Scottish and International Artists, while ensuring that audiences can encounter innovative performance in welcoming, accessible and affordable settings.

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