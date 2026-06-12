VINCENT VAN GOGH: BETWEEN WORLDS to Make English-Language Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

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Vincent van Gogh: Between Worlds, a new theatrical experience inspired by the artist's letters, inner life and enduring legacy, is coming to Edinburgh Fringe, with performances taking place at Assembly George Square Studios (Underground) 6-30 August | 15:30 | 60 mins.

Blending live music, vivid imagery and layered storytelling, the production offers an intimate portrait of a visionary who found beauty and transcendence where others saw only madness. Drawing directly from Van Gogh's writings, the show explores the emotional intensity, tenderness and spiritual searching that shaped both the man and his art.

Moving through shifting landscapes of memory, colour and sound, Vincent van Gogh: Between Worlds asks a provocative question: what if Vincent van Gogh was never 'broken' at all, but simply saw and felt the world too deeply?

Far from the myth of the tortured genius, the production reveals a profoundly sensitive man searching for truth, connection and acceptance in a world that often failed to understand him. Through haunting visual design and live performance, audiences are immersed in Vincent's inner universe, one illuminated by longing, compassion and extraordinary perception.

In an age increasingly shaped by conversations around mental health, creativity and belonging, the production offers a compassionate and deeply contemporary re-examination of one of history's most iconic artists.

The cast and creative team for Vincent van Gogh: Between Worlds includes performers Riccardo Avati, Antonio Gargiulo, Will Medland, Emanuele Turetta, and Cloé Xhauflaire, with Antonio Gargiulo playing Vincent van Gogh. The production is written and directed by Paola Veneto, with Riccardo Avati serving as assistant director, a translation by Maggie Rose, and music by Giacomo del Colle Lauri Volpi.

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