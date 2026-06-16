ELTON REIMAGINED to Return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Jess Robinson

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Following a smash-hit fringe run last summer and a UK tour, multi-award-winning, pitch-perfect impressionist Jess Robinson (BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers, Channel 4's The Last Leg) returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Elton Reimagined.

Channelling a variety of legendary female artists, from pop royalty such as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, stars of the silver screen Judy Garland and Julie Andrews, and updated for 2026 with the voices of Lily Allen and Raye, Jess transforms Elton's classics into something simultaneously surprising and spectacular. Combining heartfelt musicality with playful humour and a touch of theatrical magic, Jess delivers a show that is more than just a tribute - it is a celebration of Elton John's music reimagined through the voices of iconic women.

Jess Robinson created the show in collaboration with Musical Director Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky & Mannish, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!)

Jess Robinson is a multi-award-winning comedy impressionist and classically-trained singer who has dazzled audiences across stage, screen, airwaves, and a wide array of corporate events. Recognized as the UK's pre-eminent female impressionist, Jess starred as the lead voice artist in the latest series of Spitting Image, a regular on Channel 4's The Last Leg, and a key cast member of Dead Ringers. Her podcast, Stars In Your Ears with Jess Robinson, earned the title of Best Entertainment Podcast at the British Podcast Awards in 2021.

On stage, Jess has performed across the UK to sell-out crowds at iconic venues such as The London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall, The Hammersmith Apollo, and even in Las Vegas. Her diverse career has seen her playing the title role in Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and guesting on tours from The Guilty Feminist to Leigh Francis. Jess shot to national fame in 2017 as a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent. Her audition became a viral sensation, amassing millions of views online. Her impressive TV credits range from Horrible Histories (CBBC) and The Impressions Show (BBC One) to The Week That Wasn't (Sky One), Don't Hate The Playaz (ITV), The Imitation Game (ITV) and Grace (ITV) As a sought-after voice artist, Jess has brought characters to life for Aardman, Sky, BBC, DreamWorks, Netflix, Disney, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Piccolo Tent, Assembly George Square Gardens, Edinburgh EH8 9LH

DATES: Wednesday 5th August - Sunday 30th August 2026 (except Monday 17th August 2026)

TIME: 7:15pm (1 hour)

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+

TICKET PRICES: £10 - £16.50

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