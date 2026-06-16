POWERPOINDEXTER: Britain's Got Talent Star Ted Hill to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Fresh from his golden buzzer audition and semi-final win which see him progress to the final of this year's Britain's Got Talent, rising star and multimedia comedian Ted Hill returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with PowerPoindexter - a brand new hour of fast-paced and unapologetically stupid PowerPoint stand up.

Ted Hill recently discovered that he's weird, which has given him an exciting new puzzle to solve - exactly what kind of weird does he want to be? In PowerPoindexter, Ted invites audiences into his strange and chaotic mind, through ridiculous jokes, silly visual effects, and 3.4 gigabytes of slides.

Known for his warm, disarming demeanor and high-energy style, Ted takes silliness very seriously. He specializes in breaking down complex topics in an elaborately childish way, packing a massive number of jokes into his sets and using projectors to keep even the shortest attention spans gripped.

Ted will also be performing his kids science show Ted Hill Teaches You Science, Most of Which is True at Assembly Roxy at 11:10am.

Ted Hill has previously performed three solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. His debut hour All the Presidents Man is available to stream on NextUp Comedy. His last solo show 110 Percent Normal was nominated for the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show. Ted has appeared at festivals around the UK including Brighton Fringe, Vault Festival and Leicester Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at Alternative Comedy Memorial Society, The Stand Comedy Clubs and has performed at The Bloomsbury Theatre as part of An Evening of Unnecessary Detail.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Assembly George Square Studio Five, Edinburgh, EH8 9LH

DATES: Wednesday 5th - Sunday 30th August (except Tuesday 18th August)

TIME: 6pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+

TICKET PRICES: £9 - £16

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