TREATS FOR THE SOUL to Make Full Fringe Debut from Burger and a Pint

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Award-winning sketch duo Burger and a Pint will bring their debut full run Treats for the Soul to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026, following a sold-out short run last year.

Treats for the Soul is a fast-paced sketch show about male friendship and the strange, often funny experience of getting older without quite feeling like you have. Performed by Ted Milligan and James Trickey, the show follows two late twenty-somethings trying to make sense of adulthood while still clinging to the silliness and freedom of their younger selves.

As Ted and James have grown up, they've started to notice what the 'manly men' around them are getting up to and to wonder whether there's still any room for them as slightly sillier versions of themselves. Across a whirlwind of sketches, the show explores what happens when expectations of masculinity start to shift, when it feels like everyone else has it figured out, but you're not quite ready to let go of being a bit ridiculous. Alongside the more relatable or thoughtful parts of the show, there's also room for completely silly, ridiculous, over-the-top comedy.

The duo come to this year's Fringe off the back of a big year. After winning the Leicester Square Sketch Off 2024, one of the UK's leading comedy competitions, they've quickly built a reputation as one of the most exciting new sketch acts on the circuit. They were also shortlisted for SNL UK and have since gone on to perform and headline shows across the country.

Having met at the University of Bristol and spent years writing and performing together, their onstage dynamic is grounded in a genuine friendship, which sits at the heart of the show itself. With Treats for the Soul, they bring that chemistry to a full Fringe run for the first time.

Ted Milligan is an award-winning British actor, comedian and writer known for his character comedy and distinctive storytelling. He has written for BBC Radio 4, including Newsjack and Dead Ringers, and has performed as part of the BBC's Festival of Funny. He has been featured in The Telegraph's Top Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe and was named one of LMAOnaise's '30 Comedians You Should Be Watching'.

In 2025, Ted made his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Ted Milligan: United, a live character-comedy mockumentary set in the world of football, performed at Pleasance Courtyard. The show received strong critical acclaim, named one of the best reviewed shows of the Fringe 2025 (British Comedy Guide).

Ted is also a winner of the Leicester Square Sketch Off and Best Performance at Late Stage Comedy @ LCF. Ted's work blends smart observation with bold character work, marking him as an exciting emerging voice in UK comedy.

James Trickey is a rising comedian, hailed as 'absolutely one to watch' (Edinburgh Reviews). With a sharp mind and a distinct take on life, he crafts a blend of silly gags and physical comedy with clever and surprising routines.

His Edinburgh Fringe debut hour 'Don't Count on Me' was a sell-out hit and critical success, with The List's four-star review commending 'Trickey's command of the stage is absolute, his timing flawless' and The Guardian confirming 'Trickey has certainly got it'. He recently featured in an episode of Funny Parts (BBC). Performing across the UK and at numerous festivals, James was the Chortle Student Comedy runner-up in 2018 and was recently nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Burger and a Pint: Treats for the Soul performs at Pleasance Courtyard - Cellar from 5th - 30th August.

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