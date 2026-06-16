THIS IS THE WAY WE BRUSH OUR TEETH to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Ali Brice

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Celebrated alternative comedian Ali Brice returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a hilariously honest new hour of stand-up about happiness, self-worth and being himself.

In This Is The Way We Brush Our Teeth, Ali Brice tackles midlife with tragicomic honesty. Set to a backdrop of crowd-work-fuelled riffs that deliver huge laughs, he reflects on his evolving relationship with performing while exploring boredom in a phone-obsessed world, long-term love, and the quiet victories of sobriety. Balancing tales of fleeting highs with life's slow grind, this show is perfect for anyone trying to navigate adulthood's messy responsibilities to find a quiet, comfortable happiness.

This is Ali Brice's first solo show as himself since his acclaimed 2022 hour I Tried To Be Funny, But You Weren't Looking which enjoyed packed rooms throughout the Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to London's Soho Theatre, Australia and Estonia. The show received numerous rave reviews, a nomination for The Comedians' Choice Award for Best Show and was featured in The Times' list of Best Jokes from the Fringe - twice!

Ali Brice has been performing comedy for well over a decade and has also become known for his unhinged characters and lightning fast audience interaction. Last year he won Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest as his character Eric Meat which has led to him hosting the comedy stage at Truck Festival this summer. Ali is also a member of the Weirdos Comedy collective (credits include staging the only comedy show on ice at Alexandra Palace and taking their annual Christmas Panto to the Bloomsbury Theatre) and regularly performs at leading alternative comedy nights such as the Alternative Comedy Memorial Society (ACMS). From 2015-2017, Ali starred as Graeme in Graeme of Thrones (a Game of Thrones parody) and has co-written and co-starred in YouTube sketch show Lad Pad, alongside Joz Norris. He has also appeared in The Curse (Channel 4), The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC Two) and Radiohead's 2021 music video If You Say the Word.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Wee Container 1, Hoots Potterow

DATES: 7th - 30th August (no days off)

TIME: 7:40pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+ (Guideline)

TICKET PRICES: PWYW

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