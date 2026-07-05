THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE to Play Edinburgh Fringe with Elf Lyons

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Sky Arts Award-winning comedian Elf Lyons will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her new show The Woman on the Edge.

In this latest hour, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) observational stand-up show about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by events, where Elf's engagement ended whilst performing her last show, Horses on tour in Australia, the Woman on the Edge sees that Elf cannot make the show herself, but in her absence, one of her clown characters performs everything on her behalf.

With nods to Vertigo, Apollo 13 and the opera Pagliacci, continuing her reputation for creating work that is both multi-genre and crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms. Mime, opera, stand-up, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won't stay in one place.

This is Lyons' most personal work to date. It explores heartbreak, dissociation and resilience, holding them up against the idea of the 'successful failure', The Apollo 13 mission, and the Japanese concept of kintsugi, becoming more beautiful for having been broken. It asks what constitutes failure, what constitutes success, and what it takes to keep going when both are unclear.

Elf Lyons is an award-winning comedian, theatre maker, director, comedy writer and voice artist. She has gained a cult reputation as one of the most innovative performers on the UK comedy and theatre scene. Her work has included re-enactments of classical ballets, musicals about the economy, immersive horror shows, or performing as a horse and lectures at venues including the Barbican on the Surrealist movement.

Since 2017 Elf has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show, the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality and Fringe World Perth's Best Comedy Show. In 2018 she won Pick of the Fringe at the Adelaide Fringe. In 2023 she was listed in The Telegraph as one of the Top 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century and in 2025 she won the Sky Arts Award for Comedy and in 2026 she won Chortle's Comedian's Comedian Award.

Her television and radio credits include Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave), Comedians Against Living Miserably (Dave), The A to Z of Horror Movies (Sky Original), Unexpected Fluids (BBC Radio 1), Evil Genius (BBC Sounds) and BBC World Service's Stand Up Show - London. She wrote and starred in her own BBC Three short Top Ten Things I Have Brought Whilst Drunk and has been a regular on The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Colin Murray Show (BBC Radio 5) and The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC).

Lyons is a Sky Arts Award winner and has been named one of The Telegraph's 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century. Known for her unique approach to performance, and as a respected teacher and director and writer for many performers, in the UK and internationally performing at the fringe, she has built a strong reputation as one of the most original voices in contemporary comedy.

Elf Lyons: The Woman on the Edge performs at Pleasance Courtyard: Beyond from 5th - 31st August (excluding 17th August) at 9:30pm.

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