THE STANDING EIGHT to Tour Glasgow Boxing Venues for 2026 Festival

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A new theatre production exploring the experiences of women in boxing will premiere across three Glasgow community venues this August as part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival.

Created by Theatre Alliance, The Standing Eight is a new verbatim theatre production built from interviews with eight women from Scotland's boxing communities. Bringing their words directly to the stage, the work offers an intimate and honest portrait of the people helping to redefine one of the nation's oldest sporting traditions.

Presented in three communities with strong boxing traditions, the production explores themes of access, identity, resilience and belonging, examining what it means to be a woman in a sport historically dominated by men. Through the real-life experiences of boxers, coaches and members of boxing clubs, the work reflects on both the challenges and opportunities that have shaped women's participation in the sport.

Combining testimony, movement and ensemble performance, The Standing Eight translates lived experiences into an immersive theatrical event. The production draws on the physical rhythms and routines of boxing training, incorporating choreography alongside spoken word to capture the discipline, determination and camaraderie found inside Scotland's boxing gyms.

Developed through extensive interviews with women connected to boxing communities across Scotland, the production documents a significant period of change within the sport, reflecting on the growing visibility of women boxers while acknowledging the barriers that remain. The result is a nuanced and deeply human exploration of sport, community and personal ambition.

At a time when women's boxing continues to attract growing audiences and wider recognition, The Standing Eight creates space for the voices behind that story, highlighting both individual journeys and the collective strength of a community continuing to evolve.

Presented inside community venues closely connected to the sport itself, the production offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience theatre in the very spaces where these stories were born. By performing in boxing communities rather than traditional theatres, Theatre Alliance places the people and culture of the sport at the heart of the experience.

The Glasgow 2026 Festival presented with Glasgow Life is taking place from 23 May to 9 August 2026, bringing hundreds of community-led events, performances and activities to neighbourhoods across the city. The Glasgow 2026 Festival Fund has been expanded from £250,000 to £1.25 million following overwhelming demand, helping create a lasting legacy of participation, creativity and community long after the Games have ended.

Performance Dates

Friday 7 August 2026, 7.30pm | Pollok Community Centre

Saturday 8 August 2026, 7.30pm | Phoenix Easterhouse Boxing Club

Sunday 9 August 2026, 7.30pm | Kynoch Boxing Gym

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