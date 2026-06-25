THE PITCH to Make Scottish Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2026

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The fast-paced comedy-drama The Pitch will make its Scottish premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026. This laugh-out-loud Belfast story has been chosen as one of just five premier regional productions nationwide for the celebrated Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.

Set in East Belfast, The Pitch follows Robbie, a sports-mad local boy who has lived in Sydenham his whole life, practicing football every day on his favorite local pitch alongside his younger sister, Melissa. Enter Deren, a passionate Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) player who has grown up in East Belfast but has never had a home pitch to call his own.

When plans emerge to transform their local field into a dedicated Gaelic football ground, tensions ignite. For Robbie, it represents an unwelcome invasion of his cultural identity. For Deren, it is a long-overdue opportunity to play the sport he loves in his own community. For Melissa, it becomes a curious invitation to try a "niche" sport she had never previously considered. Against the high-stakes backdrop of a looming United Ireland referendum, this unlikely trio continually collides on an ever-changing landscape, clashing over everything from the correct colour of Tayto crisp packets to Irish street signs and whether to call the game "soccer."

Writer Philip Catherwood balances laugh-out-loud regional comedy with a nuanced exploration of a changing Belfast, asking an increasingly vital question: can these three find common ground on a single field as the country faces potential re-unification?

Writer Philip Catherwood said: I'm really delighted that THE PITCH will be making its Scottish debut at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The story highlights what life is like for young people living in Belfast currently, and with Irish re-unification being a topic discussed now more than ever, there's never been a better time to stage this play. We also want to shout out about a sport we love in Gaelic Football - played the world over but rarely featured on stage. All fans are welcome!

Driven by an energetic creative team under the direction of Thea Mayeux, The Pitch arrives at the Fringe following a triumphant run with the support of the Lyric Theatre Belfast.

The production stars an exceptional trio of Northern Irish talent: James Grimm (recently seen in the New York Times Critics' Pick The Vanishing Elephant) as Robbie, Jake Douglas (BBC's World on Fire) as Deren, and rising star Dión Di Maio (Mountview Academy graduate) as Melissa.

Through the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships, The Pitch stands out as a focal point of regional dramatic excellence. It promises international Fringe audiences an authentic, high-octane glimpse into contemporary Northern Irish identity, culture, and sport.

Creative Credits: Written by Philip Catherwood; Directed by Thea Mayeux; Produced and Assistant Directed by Moya Matthews; Technical Design by Danae Crawford; Sound Design by Rebekah Fitch.

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