EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ON SOME FAR SHORE, Greenside @ George Street
This musical is an honest exploration of what makes a life worth living and the stories we end up telling.
This show gently reminds us that the ones we love are never fully gone. The grief ebbs and flows, threatens to pull the characters under, the lifeboat their memories. In a compelling and very human way, a young man struggles to navigate the loss of his mother.
Simple and wholehearted, the tender truth of grief and its impact on every facet of life is explored through lovely blending harmonies and effective use of a tight space. He tries to decide what to say at her funeral, how to sum up a life lived to the fullest, reluctant to accept the help of his girlfriend despite her constantly reaching for him across their different worldviews.
A little more projection to fill the room (even in such a small venue - I want to lean into their emotions) and a bigger contrast between the characters before and after loss would have swept me away, but overall, the acting and use of the sea as a metaphor was exactly what it needed to be.
If you have been through that pain, or love to see with the hardest moments of humanity performed with delicacy and grace, go and get yourself in the front row. This show motivates us to be kind and understanding in the face of frustration, so take a leaf out of their book and tell people you love them before it’s too late.
On Some Far Shore runs at Greenside @ George Street until 22 August
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