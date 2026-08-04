THE CRIMES OF PETE to Bring Banned Writer Back to Edinburgh Fringe
Ted Walliker, Omar Ibrahim, Honor Santa Barnes and Freddie Cohen join the production at Pleasance Beside.
Playwright Hughie Shepherd-Cross will return to Edinburgh after serving a one year ban from the fringe for his last show.
The Crimes of Pete is a fast-paced comedy set in a dystopian prison camp. Failed author Pete Miller is sent away - not for speaking truth to power - because the Great Leader thinks he's sh*t). He spends his final days in a cell with two rival authors trying to form a resistance - but become more interested in petty squabbling and competitive career rivalries.
This is Hughie Shepherd-Cross' seventh Fringe play aged 27, having previously written Fringe show Gang Bang (which resulted in the one year ban after it was deemed as 'totally unacceptable' by the fringe society.
He teams up with director of RON Ted Walliker; star of Things You Should Have Done Omar Ibrahim; actor and writer of hit show Florence Honor Santa Barnes; and long-time collaborator Freddie Cohen.
Performances will run 5th - 30th August at 12.50pm at Pleasance Beside.
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