THE CRIMES OF PETE to Bring Banned Writer Back to Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Playwright Hughie Shepherd-Cross will return to Edinburgh after serving a one year ban from the fringe for his last show.

The Crimes of Pete is a fast-paced comedy set in a dystopian prison camp. Failed author Pete Miller is sent away - not for speaking truth to power - because the Great Leader thinks he's sh*t). He spends his final days in a cell with two rival authors trying to form a resistance - but become more interested in petty squabbling and competitive career rivalries.

This is Hughie Shepherd-Cross' seventh Fringe play aged 27, having previously written Fringe show Gang Bang (which resulted in the one year ban after it was deemed as 'totally unacceptable' by the fringe society.

He teams up with director of RON Ted Walliker; star of Things You Should Have Done Omar Ibrahim; actor and writer of hit show Florence Honor Santa Barnes; and long-time collaborator Freddie Cohen.

Performances will run 5th - 30th August at 12.50pm at Pleasance Beside.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming