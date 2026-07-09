THE BESTIES Awards to Return to Edinburgh's August Festivals for Third Year
The awards are a partnership between Radge Media, Capital Theatres, and Premier Scotland.
The Besties are back! Reflecting the broad and diverse coverage both magazines produce every summer and celebrating the breadth of Edinburgh's Festivals, The Besties span all the festival activity taking place in the city over the month of August, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Art Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Winners of The Besties are chosen each week by the editorial teams of The Skinny and Fest, drawing on their cross-festival expertise to celebrate the best work happening anywhere in the festivals. 2026 winners will be announced at weekly ceremonies taking place at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 15, 22 and 29 August.
The Besties awards, designed by artist Camillo Feuchter a graduate of Interior & Environmental Design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, use recyclable plastics gathered by the partners and leftover wood sourced locally.
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Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
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This Is How I Got Arrested (after smuggling drugs across the border but never actually getting caught with any drugs)
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
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Copycat
Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome) (8/05-8/31)
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Learning to Human
Gilded Balloon Teviot (Wee Room) (8/05-8/30)
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Racists, Recessions and Revolutions
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
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Lifelong
Studio 2, Assembly George Square Studios, EH8 9LH (Venue 17) (8/05-8/17)
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Long Way Home
Gilded Balloon (Snug) (8/05-8/31)
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Glass Child
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/06-8/16)
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Collaborator
Pleasance at EICC (Pentland) (8/06-8/22)