STEFFAN ALUN: WINDOWS to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026

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Winner of the Pegasus Award for Best Newcomer 2025, bisexual Welsh optimist Steffan Alun returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new hour of brilliant stand up comedy. Windows is packed with strong opinions on pub quizzes, behaviour on public transport, Stranger Things and why his mother insists on pretending his childhood home contained an extra bedroom. Performances will run 6:15pm, 7th - 31st August (except 19th) At Hoots @ The Apex (hoot 4).

Sparked by an unexpected audience reaction, Windows is a hilarious exploration of imposter syndrome and representation. With sharp wit and captivating storytelling, Steffan Alun navigates the complexities of a modern identity crisis, dissecting how we decide the communities to which we belong. From the psychology of reading the room to the unwritten social rules of Wetherspoons apps, Windows culminates in a poignant realisation about evolutionary empathy and the ways we misunderstand ourselves. This punchy, observational masterclass secures Steffan Alun's position as a truly unique voice on the UKs comedy scene.

Steffan Alun is a Welsh standup comedian who regularly appears on BBC Wales, S4C and Radio Cymru. He made his BBC Radio 4 debut earlier this year on Live From the UK, hosted by Angela Barnes. Steffan performs at top comedy clubs and has performed solo shows at theatres all over the UK including the prestigious Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, as well as providing tour support for Elis James. Steffan has been a regular face at Machynlleth Comedy Festival since 2013 and has been performing 40 minutes of free comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe every (non-pandemic) year since 2015. His debut hour received rave reviews, was featured in best jokes lists in The Times and Telegraph and won The Pegasus Award for Best Newcomer. He's also the resident host of popular fring epanel show 2 Truths, 1 Lie and co-hosts popular late night show Comedians Play Video Games alongside Jake Baker and Cerys Bradley.

As well as his many appearances on Welsh TV and radio including Stand Up Sesh on BBC One Wales, Steffan hosted Rats in Boilersuits: The Torchwood Podcast, occasionally sits in as guest host on Overinvested podcast and appeared as a supporting artist in the 50th anniversary special of Doctor Who.

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