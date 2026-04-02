Review: WHAT I'M HERE FOR, Tron Theatre

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What I’m Here For is a co-production between Teater Katapult and Vanishing Point and it is presented in both English and Danish with subtitles for both. It is staged and directed by Matthew Lenton and the script is by Josephine Eusebius.

Flora (Lærke Schjærff Engelbrecht) stands on the hospital roof. She’s just finished a night shift that she volunteered for due to staffing shortages and she is replaying the events in her mind. Exhausted, Flora tries to piece together the evening.

Mai Katsume’s set design is mostly clean and clinical. The staff and patients are all in black, with only Flora dressed in white.

You can see that Flora cares deeply for her patients, making the same light-hearted banter with every one of them. But she can only be in one place at a time and she needs to make difficult decisions when there are far too many patients to tend to.

The dual language works well, and at times it’s a sensory overload as captions flash across the scene with a rabble of noise in the background. It’s disorientating and helps convey the pressures of a busy ward where you’re being pulled in all directions.

What I’m Here For is a dream-like piece of theatre that looks at the intensity of life in the nursing profession.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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