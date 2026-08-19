Review: MAMMA MIA!, King's Theatre

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First staged in 1999, Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical with book by Catherine Johnson and featuring the music of ABBA.

It’s the night before 20-year-old Sophie (Hazel Baldwin)’s wedding, and she’s more nervous than most would be. Raised on a Greek Island by a single mother, she’s never known who her father was but after discovering her mum’s diary from years back, she discovers there are three possible dads- and Sophie’s invited all of them.

Donna Sheridan (Jenn Griffin) is a fiercely independent woman, and she’s mildly horrified that her daughter has decided to settle down so young but remains supportive of her decision. She’s less than thrilled to discover three of her former lovers on this small island as Sam Carmichael (Richard Taylor Woods), Bill Austin (Simon Victor), and Harry Bright (Richard Vorster) suddenly appear after twenty-one years.

Mamma Mia! is absolutely jam-packed with pop-disco classics and the cast have incredible vocals across the board. Hits like “Dancing Queen”; “Does Your Mother Know” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme” are all high energy but it’s Griffin’s heartfelt “The Winner Takes It All” that really brings the house down.

What is really remarkable with Mamma Mia! is its staying power. The musical has been in the West End for twenty-seven years, toured numerous times and there has been a Hollywood movie based on it. Yet it still feels fresh thanks to this incredible cast. The familiar story is part of the appeal and the audience can’t get enough.

Another area where Mamma Mia! really excels is giving the audience a chance to get on their feet for the curtain call. You can tell people are itching to sing and dance throughout the show, and at the end it is allowed/encouraged for the audience to join in for the final medley.

Mamma Mia! is pure escapist joy with a great story, incredible songs and an exceptionally talented cast. My my, how can we resist it?

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

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