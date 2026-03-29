Review: FLIGHT at Citizens Theatre

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Vox Motus challenge theatrical conventions in their groundbreaking international hit Flight showcasing at the Citizens in Glasgow until the 7th of April. Based on the novel Hinterland by Caroline Brothers, this gorgeous piece was adapted by Oliver Emanuel and directed by both Jamie Harrison and Candice Edmunds

Two orphaned brothers embark on a desperate odyssey to freedom and safety, in a heart-wrenching road story of terror, hope and survival. Combining unsettling themes with spellbinding images, Flight draws you into a fragile miniature world in a gripping story of two children adrift in dangerous lands.

Seated in your own personal booth, each audience member watches the story unfold in images and models with speech and music conveyed through individual headphones. It is a beautifully immersive experience celebrating a non-conventional theatrical medium. It is almost reminiscent of old-school stop motion figures, displayed on a revolving set lit up by effective lighting. The set is immensely intricate and artistic depicting the meticulous work put into every image. The story has moments of humor, horror and sadness - it was an incredible journey to embark upon that felt much shorter than one hour.

An important, crucial story in the wake of today's world - everyone should see it. I feel honored to have experienced it.

Flight will be at the Citizens Theatre until 7 April.

Photo: Mihaila Bodlovic

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