Review: FLIGHT at Citizens Theatre
Proof that the smallest stages can carry the biggest stories
Two orphaned brothers embark on a desperate odyssey to freedom and safety, in a heart-wrenching road story of terror, hope and survival. Combining unsettling themes with spellbinding images, Flight draws you into a fragile miniature world in a gripping story of two children adrift in dangerous lands.
Seated in your own personal booth, each audience member watches the story unfold in images and models with speech and music conveyed through individual headphones. It is a beautifully immersive experience celebrating a non-conventional theatrical medium. It is almost reminiscent of old-school stop motion figures, displayed on a revolving set lit up by effective lighting. The set is immensely intricate and artistic depicting the meticulous work put into every image. The story has moments of humor, horror and sadness - it was an incredible journey to embark upon that felt much shorter than one hour.
An important, crucial story in the wake of today's world - everyone should see it. I feel honored to have experienced it.
Flight will be at the Citizens Theatre until 7 April.
Photo: Mihaila Bodlovic
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