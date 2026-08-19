Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Mickele Hogan directs and co-writes the piece, staged at Triplex Studio, theSpaceUK.
Woodcutter, an autobiographical play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by Lioness TV series and films actor John Anthony Gorman, is about returning to Glasgow to clear out the family home following the death of his parents.
Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography
Woodcutter is a raw, intimate, funny and rich with reflections on Glaswegian Catholic family life. Performed by John Anthony Gorman, directed by his wife Mickele Hogan and co-written by John Anthony Gorman and Mickele Hogan.
John Anthony's parents ran 'The Woodcutter Bar' in Motherwell for half a century. And after spending his own summers working behind the bar he headed off to build a new life in New York as a stage and screen actor, appearing alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman.
Show Info
16:05 at Triplex Studio, TheSpaceUK, until 29th August - see: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/woodcutter
Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography
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