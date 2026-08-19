Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Woodcutter, an autobiographical play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by Lioness TV series and films actor John Anthony Gorman, is about returning to Glasgow to clear out the family home following the death of his parents.

Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography















Woodcutter is a raw, intimate, funny and rich with reflections on Glaswegian Catholic family life. Performed by John Anthony Gorman, directed by his wife Mickele Hogan and co-written by John Anthony Gorman and Mickele Hogan.

John Anthony's parents ran 'The Woodcutter Bar' in Motherwell for half a century. And after spending his own summers working behind the bar he headed off to build a new life in New York as a stage and screen actor, appearing alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman.

Show Info

16:05 at Triplex Studio, TheSpaceUK, until 29th August - see: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/woodcutter



Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...