 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Mickele Hogan directs and co-writes the piece, staged at Triplex Studio, theSpaceUK.

By:
Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Woodcutter, an autobiographical play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by Lioness TV series and films actor John Anthony Gorman, is about returning to Glasgow to clear out the family home following the death of his parents.

Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Photos: WOODCUTTER to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image

Woodcutter is a raw, intimate, funny and rich with reflections on Glaswegian Catholic family life. Performed by John Anthony Gorman, directed by his wife Mickele Hogan and co-written by John Anthony Gorman and Mickele Hogan.

John Anthony's parents ran 'The Woodcutter Bar' in Motherwell for half a century. And after spending his own summers working behind the bar he headed off to build a new life in New York as a stage and screen actor, appearing alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman.

Show Info

16:05 at Triplex Studio, TheSpaceUK, until 29th August - see: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/woodcutter


Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography
Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Scotland News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Jerk Off! in Scotland Jerk Off!
Underbelly (Dairy Room) (8/05-8/30)
Baby Brain in Scotland Baby Brain
Studio Three, Assembly George Square (8/21-8/30)
Trainspotting The Musical in Scotland Trainspotting The Musical
Alhambra Theatre (3/01-3/06)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Scotland Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alhambra Theatre (10/07-10/10)
Copycat in Scotland Copycat
Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome) (8/05-8/31)
Jitters in Scotland Jitters
Summerhall (8/06-8/30)
Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show in Scotland Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show
Aberdeen Arts Centre (10/02-10/03)
Mythos: Ragnarök in Scotland Mythos: Ragnarök
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/06-8/29)
Forget About Me in Scotland Forget About Me
Forgot About Me (8/05-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets