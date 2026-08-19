Photos: PARKIES to Bring Deer Legend to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A stag's role in an Edinburgh legend has caught the attention of the cast of PARKIES, a new play running at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. When the cast heard about a stag's legendary role in the foundation of one of Edinburgh's iconic landmarks, they wanted to find out more.

Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography

In the mediaeval legend of Holyrood, David I (King of Scotland, 1123-1153) went hunting instead of going to church for the Feast of the Holy Cross. In the woods he was thrown by his horse and cornered by a massive white stag. Just when the stag was about to gore him, David sees a glowing cross between its horns. He reaches out and grabs the cross. The stag takes fright and bolts off. David saw this as a message from God and he built Holyrood Abbey on the same spot.

The cast and writer Ross Allen soon realised that - just as in their own play - the animal was the turning point for a key figure. The misfit medley of US National Park workers - known as 'Parkies' - find the charred remains of a deer where they work and it sets Michael (Ross Allen) and his co-workers on the trail of the corporate beasts.

Can the colourful crew of Park workers survive their collision course with the authorities? Can they follow the trail and unmask the beasts or will politics get in the way? Who will survive?

Jude Claybourne and Michael McClory were pictured beside a mural on Slaters Steps featuring David I and the stag - off Holyrood Road and by artist Chris Rutterford.

Show Info

Parkies is at TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall at 11:45 from 7 to 29 August (except 16 and 23 Aug). https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/parkies



Photo Credit: Colin Hattersley Photography

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...