EDINBURGH 2026: Review: STITCH IN TIME: A KNITTING CABARET, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall

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Being let into the venue two minutes early is such a rarity at the fringe that we found ourselves casting about for something to do, and soon fell to admiring each other’s knitting. Though it may not have been an official part of the show, it gave insight into its message. Melanie Gall is committed to honouring the craft, encouraging discourse about it, and refuses to let it fall out of fashion. As such, it was delightful to see people knitting throughout.

In a light-hearted version of a TED talk (or perhaps a more approachable meeting of the WRI), the audience is led on a musical journey on a knitted boat. It jumps around a bit, anecdotal and friendly, highlighted knitting songs that were on the brink of extinction. Though mostly focused between 1917 and 1942, there are enough threads of modern life to keep us attuned to its continuing importance.

Some of the shows had had to be cancelled due to vocal injury, so I will simply applaud Gall for her return and not comment on how the music normally sounds, but I felt she did not need to apologise nearly as often as she did. The ends of the songs, however, could have been woven in a little tighter and displayed with pride, rather than thrown away. Unpretentious and playful, this is a show about sharing history and joy; a gentle morning of craft and comedy.

If you want to see the story of the war woven a little more loosely, or remember your Grandad saying: “purl one, drop one” and never knew what he was referencing, then this is the show for you. Beware, though, there is a little crochet slander…

Stitch In Time: A Knitting Cabaret runs at TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall until 29 August

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