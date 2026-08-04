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Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

GANBA!! will be performed daily at 11:05 a.m. from August 5-16.

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Face Off Unlimited, creators of the internationally successful comedy game show BATSU!, will present the world premiere of GANBA!! at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Check out photos below!

The interactive family production will run August 5-16 at Underbelly Bristo Square (Friesian), inviting audiences to step inside a ninja dojo for a fast-paced comedy adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, and martial arts-inspired fun.

Created by Jay Painter, Joe Tex, and Brian Walters, GANBA!! encourages audience members to train like ninjas under the guidance of an eccentric team of instructors in an immersive theatrical experience designed for families and children.

The cast features Mariko Iwasa as Sensei Marika, Yurika Ono as Shinobi Yurika, Rina Maejima as Shinobi Rina, Steve Zegers as Deshi Steve, and Brian "Bu-Chan" Walters as Batsu no Akuma.

Jay Painter directs the production, with Brian Walters serving as assistant director and Joe Tex overseeing script development. Heather Shields serves as executive producer.

The creative team also includes costume designer Chrissie Kahler, technical director Justin C. Schilling, and merchandise designer Steve Zegers.

GANBA!! marks the latest production from Face Off Unlimited, whose long-running interactive comedy BATSU! has entertained audiences internationally with its blend of improv, game-show antics, and Japanese-inspired comedy.

GANBA!! will be performed daily at 11:05 a.m. from August 5-16 at Underbelly Bristo Square as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: DLW Photography

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Hoop Game Winner

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Shinobi Rina

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Shinobi Brian Teaches Clara

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Sensei Teaches Steve

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Sensei Lesson

Photos: GANBA!! Comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Image


Sensei and Steve Shocked

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