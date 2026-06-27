OOPS! WE LOST A NUKE To Play Edinburgh Fringe

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Infinite Monkey Theater Company are set to bring their show Oops! We Lost a Nuke to Edinburgh Fringe this August. A queer-led, absurd comedic satire, Oops! We Lost a Nuke is set in the 1950s, featuring four characters performed - sometimes simultaneously - by two actors.

When an unassuming pacifist abuses his position within the US government in order to hide a nuclear warhead, it becomes clear that his affair with his secretary and his wife's affair with a visiting nuclear physicist are the least of their worries. As the government closes in, secrets come to light.

Audiences who enjoy dark, satirical and political shows will love Oops We Lost a Nuke, with puppetry and humour reminiscent of Avenue Q.

The cast will feature Fletcher Michael, Lucy Boisvert, Audrey Shaw, and Collin Dennis.

Fletcher Michael is the founder of Infinite Monkey Theater Company, through which they write, direct, produce, and perform in full-length comedic plays including Til Death Do Us Party and First Liar on the Moon, as well as the Off-Broadway sketch comedy show Chimp Cocktail. Beyond the stage, Fletcher is the author of the novels Sidewalk Dance, Glass Bottle Season, and Vulture, as well as numerous satire pieces for outlets such as McSweeney's, Slackjaw, Points in Case, and more. Lucy Boisvert is a Brooklyn-based writer, improviser, actor, and musician who enjoys using her background in visual art to elevate the productions she takes part in. Some credits include writing for UCB house teams, producing the sketch show Chimp Cocktail alongside Fletcher Michael (for which she also writes and performs), and both acting in and costuming Did You Charge Your Phone For The End Of The World?

Audrey Shaw is a Brooklyn-based writer, actor, and musical comedian. Her writing credits include Boogiemanja, her own sketch show Papa Squat, and the sketch show Chimp Cocktail (in which she also acts). She is also a frequent and beloved performer on Rat Candy. When she's not on stage, Audrey is dedicated to doing weird stuff with her feet and has welcomed the challenge of doing weird stuff with her hands through puppetry in Oops! We Lost a Nuke.

Collin Dennis is a Brooklyn-based actor and improviser who's thrilled to join the cast of Oops! We Lost a Nuke. He performs for Chimp Cocktail, an Off-Broadway sketch show, and Horse Beef, an improv group. He's enjoyed exploring the porous frontier between the living and the inanimate through developing puppet characters, and is working out what it means to project his own image onto an object deprived of volition.

Since its founding in 2023, Infinite Monkey Theater Co. has produced numerous genre-defying, absurd-leaning, and always original shows in New York City. The company's first full-length play, Til Death Do Us Party, was staged as part of the 2024 New York Theater Festival. The company's second play, First Liar on the Moon, was staged at Theater for the New City as part of the 2025 Dream Up Festival. After selling out a ten show run at The PIT, Infinite Monkey's sketch comedy show, Chimp Cocktail, accepted an Off-Broadway residency at The Players Theatre, where they have played to sold out audiences of nearly 200 patrons. The show has also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2025) and The Second City New York's mainstage.

Oops! We Lost a Nuke is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 20th - 30th August at 13.55pm (60 mins), studio at Just The Snifter Room at Just The Tonic at The Mash House (venue number 288). Tickets are available to purchase online from the Edinburgh Fringe's website, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh.

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