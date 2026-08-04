OLIVIA RAINE ATWOOD: OOPS to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Olivia Raine Atwood: Oops will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 5 – 30 August at 14.30 at Gilded Balloon Teviot – Billiard Room.

Looking for love? So is Liv. But she's a professional matchmaker too . That's her 9-5 job … doing just that…finding love … for other people. She's good at it. What she does works… Most of the time.

Liv's got quite a bit to say about the dating game – the dos, the don'ts and the absolutley must nots! Stuff like advising clients on their unfortunate photos, talking down grandpas in their 70s who want to date women in their 30s, and sometimes …. very ocassionally… making matches she immediately wishes she could undo.

Oops is about how Liv accidentally set up her college boyfriend with her high school bully. Sorta like if Ron set up Hermione with Malfoy. Or Romeo set up Juliet, with someone who bullied Romeo. You know. Like that. You get it.

Olivia Raine Atwood is a comedienne, matchmaker, writer & fitness instructor who splits her time between Los Angeles and the Los Angeles of the East (New York).

She has developed several full-length shows that have received rave reviews from New York Magazine, British Comedy Guide, Time Out New York, The Huffington Post, The Lancet, Vulture, Fringe Review, The Reviews Hub, KPBS San Diego, Stage Takes Los Angeles, and Hidden Gems LA.

She made her Off-Broadway debut in July 2023 and then took her first show, FAKING IT, on a world tour in 2024, where she scooped several nominations and wins globally, and sold out in NYC, LA, and London. Her newest show, OOPS, debuted in Hollywood in June 2025 and garnered critical acclaim in LA, NYC, Edinburgh and London.

She did both shows in August 2025 at Edinburgh Fringe, where she performed them back-to-back with 25 minutes in between, for 24 days straight…because she's just a little bit insane. She will be back at Edinburgh this August 2026, with OOPS redux at Gilded Balloon.

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