More Than 1,700 Shows Added For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026

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A second batch of shows for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been announced, bringing the current total number on sale for 2026 to 2,083.

The new shows span every conceivable genre – including cabaret and variety, children's shows, comedy, dance, physical theatre and circus, music, musicals and opera, spoken word and theatre. The Fringe officially kicks off in the Scottish capital on 07 August.

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: ‘It's the 79th year of the Fringe but this annual celebration of the arts is showing no signs of letting up – audiences are, once again, going to be spoiled for choice and we encourage those joining us to get planning and fill up their diaries. From emerging talent to old favourites, this year we're asking audiences to mix it up and take a chance on something new.

Booking tickets in advance supports the thousands of artists who come to the Fringe every year, and with so many shows now available to book I'd encourage you to start planning your 2026 Fringe.'

More shows will be announced on Wednesday 06 May before the official programme launch on Thursday 04 June.

This newly announced batch of shows will be online and available to book from 12:00 Wednesday 01 April; below is a sample of what's on offer.

Cabaret and variety

Showcasing ‘incredible feats of math-magic, mentalism, ropes, playing cards and much more', The Conjuring Coach is back at the Arthur Conan Doyle Centre for a second year for ‘an hour-long show which is immersive and memorable'.

Join Monty Python's Previous Cabaret Singalong Circus (artSpace@StMarks) for ‘hilarious fun as Dr H revives the great satirical songs from the Monty Python era, featuring piano cabaret antics, interactive patter and plenty of singalongs'.

Go back to the fifties in1954: Ella, Etta, Eartha at Assembly. ‘It's the year 1954. Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Eartha Kitt are at the dizzy heights of their careers. With swinging jazz, powerful soul and cheeky kitsch, these women broke new ground for all who followed'.

‘International mentalist Christian Lavey invites you into a world where psychology, intuition and illusion blur together in this fast-paced and interactive show, thoughts are revealed, decisions predicted and impossible coincidences unfold live on stage' in Mindreading and Other Freaking Wonders at Braw Venues.

In Self Censored at Greenside you're asked ‘when does self-censorship stop protecting you and start erasing you? Inside a fractured subconscious, a chaotic drag persona and an overprotective childhood plushie battle over buried secrets'.

‘A feel good magic show about growing up in the 90s with VHS tapes, dial up internet and questionable fashion choices' awaits in 90s Magic Throwback at Hoots.

‘Comedy, circus and indie cosmic lunacy collide in an ever-changing nightly riot of world-class weirdos, hellbent on healing our planetary divide. Featuring Clown God, Mothman, Fart Monkey, nerf karaoke and outlandish acts from across the Fringe…join the revolution of ridiculousness' in Broken Planet Show at Just The Tonic.

In Dr Mew's Sci-Fi Cabaret (Laughing Horse) audiences can experience ‘an LGBT+ line-up cabaret show for sci-fi lovers, hosted by SJ and Dr Mew (a cat who used to be an anti-woke podcaster). This is an audience participation show with acts who are LGBTQ+ and allies who love sci-fi'.

‘On the outskirts of Edinburgh, hidden away at the end of a winding driveway, lies one of Edinburgh's secret treasures – Lauriston Castle'. In The Secret Room at Lauriston Castle, ‘Three expert magicians animate the castle's intriguing past with stories and illusions related to the history of Lauriston and her owners'.

In Aboot Time: Moulin-Esque the Scottish Moulin Rouge at Le Monde, ‘a Scottish reimagining of Moulin Rouge bursting with wild energy, fierce humour and heart-pounding spectacle…A celebration of Scotland's spirit, swagger and soul. Reinventing the Moulin Rouge creates Moulin-Esque, which combines satire and a wee dram of scandal'.

‘Form a team, select a knockoff Roomba, customise it, then clean house in a series of knockout competitions that test balance, agility and suction power.' In Robot Vacuum Fight Club (Outhouse Bar) ‘the winning team receives honour, glory and maybe some exclusive RVFC merch'.

In Rainbows! (theSpaceUK), ‘Tim the gentleman scientist is bringing a medley of real live chemistry and physics demonstrations on stage, at least four of which will create rainbows in different ways. He will discuss the history and chemistry of various cool rocks he's bringing, like what makes rubies fluoresce and the idiot who got pyrite named fool's gold'.

‘A jewel in the crown of Cheshire's cabaret scene, the Upside Down is finally making its way to Fringe! Led by Channel 4's narrowboat drag king Mr Brake Down – local divas, naughty newbies and established icons meet on a joyful variety stage, celebrating LGBTQIA+ talent of all types in The Upside Down Cabaret (PBH's Free Fringe).

In Andrew Frost: Just Let Me Have This (Pleasance), ‘Frost just wants to do a fun card magic show but people keep trying to figure out how he's doing the tricks. This must stop. He is going to do whatever it takes to suspend your disbelief. Expect laughs, emotional manipulation and lying from a 34 year old man with bionic eyes and a 45 year old son'.

At Stockbridge Church in Wrigglers After Dark! Expect ‘an hour of violin and cello music presented with background stories about the composers and their extraordinary lives. Some familiar and some less so – but all fascinating! Wine included'.

In ‘Taskmaster meets Shooting Stars meets Antiques Roadshow. Contestants could be walking home with a snazzy teapot, commemorative plate or delicate figurine – but only one lucky soul is destined for the Bonanza Digital Experience' in Fungasm: Save or Smash at The Gilded Saloon.

Mix music with your favourite tipple in Sip Sparkle Skull (The Jazz Bar). ‘Covering the gamut of music from jazz, blues, cabaret, musicals, pop, rock and even jingles, Melissa and her world-class band serve up songs about drinks: think Black Coffee, Peel Me a Grape, Tea for Two, You Go to My Head, Beer Bottle Mama, Red Red Wine, Tequila and many more'.

In Taiwan Season: Birthday Party (Underbelly), magician Lin Lu-Chieh, will ‘supply balloons, memories humorous or wistful, and plenty of exceptionally cool, gently interactive tricks, but asks you to look beyond the entertainment. Through an engaging mix of autobiographical stories and smooth sleight-of-hand, Lu reveals the poetry inside the illusion'.

Children's shows

‘Join professional science presenter, comedian and relentless buffoon Ted Hill for the world's silliest science lesson' in Ted Hill Teaches You Science, Most of Which Is True (Assembly).

All New Crazy Puppet Magic Show (Frankenstein Pub) is ‘the perfect family show to start your day – the kids love the magic, mayhem and colourful cheeky puppets with some new furry friends to meet this year'.

‘In a world where houses grow legs, wings or sails, and travel at night, one morning a house disappears – leaving its child behind.' Don't Wait For Me... – France Showcase is at the French Institute in Scotland.

In Mama G: The Magic Bookmark (Gilded Balloon), ‘Book Worm is livid that encyclopaedias give people so much knowledge, so decides to steal all the books from Mama G's library! Mama G vows to save the day by proving that books can help make the world a better place'.

In A Pirate's Bedtime at Greenside, audience members are invited to ‘join Annie and her motley pirate crew as they set sail on a journey of discovery, meeting curious creatures, battling krakens and stormy seas along the way in this fast paced and funny adventure to discover that what's treasured most isn't always gold'.

Boys Don't Dance (Assembly @ Dance Base) is ‘a poignant dance theatre show by acclaimed disabled artist Marc Brew, reflecting on his lifelong journey defying societal expectations to embrace his love for dance'. Part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

Magic Spectacular (Hoots) ‘brings together exceptional performers from around the world, guided by a warm, engaging host who sets the tone and keeps the experience flowing'.

‘Ian and His Talking Fingers (Just The Tonic) features intriguing magic tricks, funny ventriloquism, an explanation of Rising Finger Illness and a lot of joining in'.

‘Can you help Benny defeat the slug army with a piano made of vegetables, some delicious compost and a final showdown with the King Slug?' It's Slugageddon! at Laughing Horse.

Scottish Family Panto Fun with Mr ButtonZ and The Buttons Show! at Le Monde features ‘amazing puppets, fabulous stories, dazzling magic and live music with catchy Scottish sing-along songs including his big hits Oh Ye Canny Shove Yir Granny Aff The Bus, My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean and The Hokey Kokey'.

‘The Dragons return to Edinburgh with their new show Dragon Tales (LifeCare Centre), a masterclass in preschool theatre. Captivating early years audiences with stunning storytelling and puppetry'.

‘Brrr (Nicolson Square Venues) is a multi-sensory installation and dance performance for young audiences with complex needs aged 10-18. Set within an inflatable dome, Brrr is an immersive exploration of winter featuring dance, sound, video and lots and lots of snow!' Part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

Cardboard Box Theatre Company presents Seasons (Paradise Green), a ‘lively, musical puppet show which explores the importance of community and families in times of grief (specifically miscarriage) in sensitive and age-appropriate ways'.

‘Serious Nonsense (PBH's Free Fringe) is a free poetry show for all ages, packed with energetic rhymes, masterful storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments'.

‘Mark Watson has done almost everything in comedy: awards, worldwide festivals, Taskmaster, other TV, radio, you name it.' Now, Mark Watson Tries to Impress Children, for Some Reason (Pleasance).

Humdinger Words for Whippersnappers and Guttersnipes (Rotunda Theatre) ‘features sharp wordplay, mind-blowing trivia, visual humour and crazy antics... The climactic show-and-tell segment provides a platform for children to share their own poetry'.

Amazing Family Comedy Bingo: Prizes Galore! (St Cuthbert's Church) is ‘bingo with loads and loads of prizes... Jes is your game show host. He has crazy bingo variations like you've never seen before. Let's take the excitement through the roof!'

In The Lion and the Mouse (Stockbridge Church), a ‘professional violinist and cellist perform a selection of music with a connecting theme of animals. Little ears can sit up close to enjoy this acoustic and engaging musical experience'.

Smashing Shakespeare: Brave Macbeth (The Famous Spiegeltent) is ‘a hugely entertaining, fast, smart adaptation that brilliantly weaves the Bard's words with wickedly witty songs and fast-paced storytelling'.

In Tenement Jazz Band: Interactive Live Jazz for Kids (The Jazz Bar), ‘young audiences are welcomed right into the heart of the music as authentic songs burst to life from a live band, with real instruments, lively singing, rhythm and movement'.

Godly Play (The Salvation Army Edinburgh City Corps) is ‘a method of telling Bible stories in an accessible and quiet way to engage children in a wondering thoughtfulness'.

‘Ordinary objects from a child's hospital room are transformed into fantastical adventures in Places I Go from My Bed (theSpaceUK), an original work created especially for young audiences with specific mobility or sensory needs, but enjoyable to all'.

‘With physical comedy, live drawing and music, a captivating tale about a man and his robot unfolds, turning into a gripping power struggle between human and machine'. It's Bleep Bleep! at Underbelly.

‘Originally told as an introduction to epic poetry for Ancient Greek children, join our storytellers as they guide you through an interactive adaptation of The Battle of Frogs and Mice (ZOO), using traditional storytelling, improvised music and toy-box puppetry'.

Comedy

At Assembly, Romantic Comedy features partner-performers Robyn Reynolds and Chris Nguyen sharing ‘stories about the open mic comedy scene, their biggest fights and so much more'.

In Ashish Vijh – Performative Male (Greenside), ‘Vijh unpacks masculinity, ambition, therapy and the strange art of explaining yourself as a grown man... until you can't'.

‘Observational comedy meets anti-humour, props and chaos in this sharp, heart-warming father-son show about generational divide, immigration and a shared love of stand-up' – it's #1 Son: The Story of Sammer's Father's Son at Hoots.

The Improverts! (Bedlam Theatre) invite audiences to ‘bring your quirkiest and silliest suggestions to Edinburgh Fringe's longest running sketch comedy improv troupe... to watch them unfold in beautiful chaos'.

In Alfie Moore: Fair Cop – Live! (Braw Venues), ‘the audience are sworn in as cops and experience the thrills, spills and laughter of real-time decision making' using ‘a real-life scenario from Alfie's casebook'.

At Gilded Balloon, comedians Kwami Odoom and Jack Henry invite the audience to be their Support Group and help solve their dilemmas: ‘Kwami is worried he'll be a bad father, Jack can't work out how to be gay, sane and sexy all at the same time'.

John Achkar: His country is collapsing. He's having a baby. So obviously, this is the right year for a Lebanese comedian you've never heard of to try English stand-up for the first time is at Just The Tonic; it's a title that speaks for itself.

In Soness: Sumo Injury Comeback Tour (Laughing Horse), the ‘former English voice of Hello Kitty, Soness went from growing up homeless in a beat-up Datsun, to becoming one of Japan's most recognisable English voices (until AI tried to replace her). Then she tried sumo wrestling. It didn't go well'.

SNL UK performer and winner of Best Newcomer at the 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Ayoade Bamgboye returns to Monkey Barrel Comedy with Small Talk (WIP + Q&A).

‘Grab a ticket and climb aboard for a multimedia journey celebrating the overlooked magic, mystery and beauty of bus stops' in Absolute Bus Stops of Northern Europe and Beyond (Paradise Green).

Scott Manley Hadley: Bald Personality Disorder (PBH's Free Fringe) is an ‘alternative comedy show on mental health, hair loss, gender, money and parenting. Includes sequins, thighs, an interactive bald-themed quiz, poetry, costumes, original music'.

In Omar Badawy: Guided Detour at Pleasance, audiences are invited to ‘join the award-winning Saturday Night Live UK writer for his highly anticipated debut show, a collection of stupid little tales about the comfort and cost of avoidance, The Daily Mail and nose jobs'.

Craig Wilson: This Might Be Nothing (Scottish Comedy Festival) is ‘a chaotic anthology of hospitality horror, strung together with the kind of manic befuddlement that any lunch rush slop-slinger will instantly recognise'.

In Man Sings the Same Song Over and Over Again for an Hour (Summerhall), ‘what begins as a simple musical premise of singing the same hit song over and over again spirals into a hilarious feat of absurdity'.

‘Feeling powerless and seeking change, Ifrah Qureshi interrogates the ruthless 48 Laws of Power by applying them to everyday life' in Ifrah Qureshi: 48 Flaws of Power (The Stand Comedy Club).

In Not Black Enough at theSpaceUK, US comedian Nate Fleming takes you ‘on a journey through his life using storytelling from his childhood and beyond to fix racism in America'.

At the Ukrainian Community Centre, John Hegley's New and Selected Potatoes features ‘a selection of John Hegley's work from his enormous oeuvre – old favourites mixed with newer work, along with the kind of optional audience participation he does best: the fun kind, that audiences really enjoy doing, not the embarrassing cringey stuff'.

Justin Sayre ‘celebrates the stylish women of yesteryear and forges a path towards being the witty, wonderful, fabulous and foul-mouthed dame they've always dreamed they'd be' in Justin Elizabeth Sayre Is a 40-Year-Old Woman (Underbelly).

‘Blending clown and storytelling with Japanese and Okinawan funeral customs, Kento attempts to process 108 of his grandma's memories, along with unresolved thoughts and small, stubborn facts about her life' in Japanese Grandma Funeral (ZOO).

Felt Nowt: Nerds Assemble (Alchemist Cocktail Bar and Restaurant) is ‘a joyful daytime nerd gathering that changes shape each day: sometimes a chaotic panel show, sometimes a solo deep dive, sometimes a ridiculous compilation of curious ideas and enthusiastic overthinking'.

At Frankenstein Pub, The Over 50s Dating Comedy Game Show promises ‘a room full of singles over 50 taking part in a fun new comedy game and your chance to meet a new partner or new friend'.

And there's a feast of famous and familiar Fringe faces across the festival, including shows from David O'Doherty, Gyles Brandreth, Jason Byrne, Mike Wozniak, Frisky and Jack Dee (all Assembly); Bobby Davro (Frankenstein Pub); Patrick Monahan and Gregor Fisher (Gilded Balloon); Harriet Kemsley, James Acaster and Nish Kumar (Monkey Barrel Comedy); Ruby Wax, Ahir Shah, Kemah Bob, Mark Watson and Kirsten Schaal (Pleasance); Mark Thomas and Richard Herring (The Stand Comedy Club); and Abandoman (Underbelly).

Dance, physical theatre and circus

In The Masquerade (Fruitmarket) ‘a mischievous masquerade lives in Jj's stomach, uncovering dreams and destinies too affirming to be contained. DJ ALADJI pulses live from the heart, sending out Afrobeat, revolutionary poetry and future beats. Everything uncovered demands to be seen'.

‘A 70+, plus-sized lesbian artist shares intimate, queer-centred stories that celebrate inclusivity and urge audiences to chase their dreams' in More Tales From Your Queer Elder (Greenside). Lucia's performance inspires viewers to push beyond their limits and pursue their life's ambitions'.

It's been ages since Pinocchio became a ‘real boy'. In The Last Lie of Pinocchio at Just The Tonic, he's ‘nearing life's end, he faces his toughest quest: rescuing daughter Carla from the adventure-less modern world. Joined by old friends – greatly changed over decades – it's a daunting task'.

Formosa Viva (Paradise Green) ‘is a bold fusion of contemporary dance, physical theatre and visual storytelling. Eight performers trace 500 years of Taiwan's history, from Indigenous roots and colonial struggle to democracy today'.

‘As seen at the Royal Variety Performance and now in its 15th year, Ballet Revolución (Pleasance) has performed thousands of sold-out performances throughout its incredible history. An explosion of unbridled passion and raw energy, with a distinctly Cuban flavour'.

Seed Dance returns to the Fringe in Taiwan Season: The Wall (Summerhall). For artistic director Huang Wen-Jen, ‘dance is a form of socially acute visual thinking. Here her subjects range from contemporary division and connection to human vulnerability, adaptability and perception. Using a pair of simple yet strikingly symbolic framed platforms, Huang plays blazingly smart games with vertical, horizontal, internal and external space'.

In R/evolution(s) (Assembly @ Dance Base), ‘deep bass and wadaiko drums create a club-like ritual atmosphere,' reimagining the Japanese dance form butoh ‘while carrying its inheritance forward'.

At Teatro Fisico in Shaolin Clown ‘a Shaolin monk relives his childish and clownish soul in his Zen practice, discovering a world always full of surprises and finds its meaning in seemingly insignificant little things. Freely inspired by the book Shaolin: You Don't Have to Fight to Win by Bernhard Moestl'.

‘Discover a vibrant dance production featuring contemporary, ballet, flags, and much more! Symphony of Light (The Salvation Army Edinburgh City Corps) brings the book of psalms to life. Inspired by the Spirit of God, dance becomes a reflection of our deepest human emotions'.

Afro Acrobatic Arts (theSpaceUK) brings ‘Afro acrobatics and African performing arts. Featuring dance, music, performing arts, acrobatics, limbo, contortion, suspension and juggling'.

With something for every age, Afronauts (Underbelly) brings a ‘high-flying collision of circus, theatre and space adventure. 1964: the world's superpowers are caught in the space race. Enter an unlikely contender... Zambia. Visionary Edward Mukuka Nkoloso aimed to send Africa's first astronauts into the cosmos. His crew? A young girl, two cats and a missionary'.

‘Soft Spot is a circus duet for a juggler, a handstand artist, wooden planks and 300 wine glasses... On stage, two artists carefully manipulate, stack and balance a delicate landscape, risking collapse at any moment' (ZOO).

Music

‘Philip Adie brings years of Flamenco experience from living and performing in Seville and across Europe to Flamenco Guitar Odyssey (Alba Flamenca), a journey through Andalusia where traditional flamenco is interspersed with subtle effects and a hint of jazz'.

The Last of the Mohicans (Silent Movie with Live Musicians) at Argyle Cellar Bar invites audiences to ‘witness the magic of silent cinema as it was meant to be experienced, the live score breathing new energy into this Maurice Tourneur masterpiece'.

This year's Rhapsody in Chicago Blues piano recital at the Arthur Conan Doyle Centre features ‘an Ellington medley, Chicago blues, Chopin, Brahms, new jazz compositions, ragtime original and Jelly Roll Morton rag'.

Fireflies, Green Seas and Burning Cities: Original Piano Compositions by Ailsa Aitkenhead is at artSpace@StMarks, ‘drawing on a range of inspirations, from classical piano to film music, and from nature to deep human emotion'.

Ariana and the Rose present The Breakup Variety Hour at Assembly, ‘a glitter-soaked, pop-powered one-woman experience tracing the six steps of getting over heartbreak through live music, comedy, and immersive storytelling'.

The No Strings Attached Community Wind Band (Broughton St Mary's Parish Church) ‘excels in unique interpretations of modern-day classic, and not so classic, tunes. Always a musical adventure for the players and the audience alike, the annual Fringe concert is filled with joyful chaos and heartfelt flair'.

Alastair Savage – Scots Fiddle Old and New is at Canongate Kirk, where Savage will be joined by ‘long-time collaborators Euan Drysdale (guitar / piano) and Iain Crawford (double bass), with special guests including acclaimed BBC Proms in the Park solo piper Chris Gibb alongside woodwind supremo Linda Spears (flute / piccolo / whistle)'.

The Planets 360 at Dynamic Earth ‘is a re-imagining of British composer Gustav Holst's The Planets orchestral suite. It uses the awe-inspiring full dome format to create a sonically driven and immersive experience.'

The South London Jazz Orchestra (Edinburgh New Town Church) promoses ‘tunes you'll love from Count Basie and Duke Ellington all the way to the present day, performed by South London's friendliest, funkiest and funnest big band'.

Dear Emily at Greenside is ‘an evocative and poignant collection of songs inspired by the timeless poetry of Emily Dickinson', presented by Beyond the Blue.

In Everett Chorale: Celebration Concert (Greyfriars Kirk), the Washington State ensemble ‘brings its vibrant community spirit to Edinburgh with a programme blending American choral traditions and Celtic influences'; they're joined by The Edinburgh Police Choir.

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves (Just The Tonic) ‘are on a mission to prove that the true spirit of Christmas must be celebrated every day. Through the power of rock'n'roll, they will liberate the "Naughty List"'.

Dancing Mice – The Truth at Leith Depot promises ‘irresistibly weird pop. Crooked grooves, twitchy anthems, feral joy, dressed up in respectability... Diverting between-song chats and a quiz (with prize) are likely'.

A show ‘created for those living with dementia, their families, friends and carers', Sing-a-Long Scotland at LifeCare Centre promises ‘a selection of well-loved Scottish sing-along songs, including Loch Lomond, Bonnie Wee Jeannie McColl, 500 Miles and many more'.

‘Legendary accordion player and all-round funny guy Sandy Brechin brings his hilarious musical character comedy show back to the Fringe for a fourth year' in Sandy Not Just on Sunday at the Lochrin Rooftop Bar.

In Fauré's Requiem by Candlelight at Old Saint Paul's Church, ‘the St Andrew Camerata returns to the Fringe for the 20th anniversary year of these atmospheric, late-night performances of Gabriel Fauré's much-loved Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, accompanied by orchestra and directed by Lindsey Cotter'.

‘Douglas and Marty sing, play and banter their way through a Corries-inspired collection of uplifting traditional music, with an ear to the history of the tunes and the country' in The Sorries at Paradise Green.

Two-hit wonder John Otway is at PBH's Free Fringe, offering ‘a surreal sense of humour and a self-deprecating underdog persona'.

Be United Presents: Rhythm and Bass is ‘three nights of world-class music, dance and connection' at Pleasance Pop Up: Leith Arches.

‘Acclaimed Edinburgh-based songwriter Kim Edgar performs an uplifting evening of Songs of Unity' at Stockbridge Church.

Clann An Drumma: Thunder of the Celts is at Stramash, offering ‘a captivating blend of powerful drumming and enchanting bagpipes, celebrating Scottish heritage with raw, primal energy'.

‘Minyoung Kim is a composer and soloist from Seoul, who combines geomungo – a traditional Korean string instrument – with jeongga – traditional Korean singing based on poetry and electronic music' in PLASTIC at Summerhall.

At The Gilded Saloon, Siobhan Wilson: Flowercore ‘celebrates Scotland's often overlooked wildflowers, exploring themes of preservation, belonging and resilience through music and immersive imagery featuring flower videography and flower art by Scottish artists'. Part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

Kat Brooks and her ‘all-star band' return to The Jazz Bar with Glamour and Grit: The Women Who Defined Soul, ‘an exploration of their rougher roots, from gospel through blues, rock and soul'.

Whisky & Witches: An Immersive, Magical, Musical Whisky Tasting (The Mother Superior) is ‘inspired by research of witch hunts, folklore and whisky across five countries'.

Another Summer at The Royal Oak ‘probes the darkness beneath the idealized summer we seek, using various combinations of violin, harmonium, vocals and spoken word to create an intricate interweaving of original writing, re-imagined folk songs and re-contextualized excerpts from the likes of Bach, Myrkur and Kafka'.

‘Spanning centuries of tradition', Scotland in Song (The Speakeasy at The Royal Scots Club) is ‘a relaxed, family-friendly show that welcomes all ages. Sit back and listen, or join in and sing along, as Scotland's rich history comes vividly to life through music'.

‘DJ Carly Gray takes you on an audio-visual joyride, spinning a playlist of female pop anthems from artists like Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Whitney Houston, with dazzling visuals celebrating iconic women' in Bad Girls at The Three Sisters.

‘Leaders wield song, vocal artistry, and body percussion, weaving legendary tales and epic rivalries – with only human voice, Sheng sounds and movement' in Hong Kong's Boom Boom Battle of the Big Bad Bosses at theSpaceUK.

At the Ukrainian Community Centre, ‘Anglo-Indian singer-songwriter Glen Peters' answers the question Where Do You Come From? ‘through powerful folk songs and stories of heritage, migration and belonging'.

At Valvona & Crolla, ‘Prana weaves Indian and Japanese classical traditions into a meditative, dynamic soundscape, blending sitar, tabla, bansuri and shakuhachi'.

Sacred Arts Festival Music returns to the Fringe with performances in churches across Edinburgh, including O For a Thousand Tongues – Celebrating The Musical Wesleys at Sacred Heart Church; James Macmillan – Ninian at St Giles' Cathedral; Tango Mass and Magnificat at St John's Church; Music for the Homeless Jesus at St Mary's Catholic Cathedral; and A Hymn on Divine Musick – Britten's Baroque Songs at St Vincent's.

As ever, a range of musical tributes will also take place this August, including The Diamond Dugs (Present the Music of David Bowie) at Sneaky Pete's, ABBA Odyssey Live in the Club! For One Night Only! at The Liquid Room and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours With The Transatlantic Ensemble at The Queen's Hall.

Musicals and opera

‘From award-winning writer Bridie Connell, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT (Assembly) is a massive comedy-boyband-extravaganza. It's an irreverent satire of toxic dating culture, but most importantly: the music is banging'.

‘Introductions is an audacious new musical comedy about relationships, performative identity and the compromises we make for connection' – it's at Braw Venues.

The Opera Gala Concert at Edinburgh New Town Church is a celebration of Fife Opera's 50th birthday, featuring ‘works by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Bizet and Donizetti' and special guest mezzo-soprano, Beth Taylor'.

Antigone: A Town Hall Musical (Gilded Balloon) is ‘a bold retelling of Sophocles's tragedy set in 1989 Thebes, California,' with a score that delivers ‘both burden and joy as it navigates human need, political greed, and grassroots resistance as survival'.

Clydebuilt Theatre Company's The Real Housewives of the Zombie Apocalypse is at Greenside, ‘serving high-camp drama in the most high-body-count reunion episode yet'.

‘The joyous worlds of comedy, improvisation and musical theatre collide as this charismatic bunch serve up crazy characters, silly storylines and inexplicably catchy tunes' – it's Noteworthy: The Made-Up Musical at Laughing Horse.

In Salt and Light at Palmerston Place Church, audience members are invited to ‘join us around the campfire for shanties, stories and spoken word – the tales of the first disciples'.

Sci-fi musical Mother Earth at Paradise Green invites you to ‘find your place in the universe with this light-hearted reimagining of our planet's history'.

‘Get ready for sex, adventure, a whole lot of Protestantism and the restoration of not just fun, but the monarchy' in Charles II: Living Libido Loca (PBH's Free Fringe).

When Sharon ‘heads to a flat Earth convention in Vegas, a Shakespearean mix-up sends her spiralling into chaos, conspiracies and unexpected self-discovery' in The Shocking Truth About Flat Earth at Pleasance.

Captivate Theatre returns to The Edinburgh Academy with a programme of junior musical adaptations, including Honk! JR, Les Misérables School Edition, Newsies JR and The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition.

‘International multi award-winning artist and singer-songwriter Cheeyang Ng blends Chinese mythology, memory and queer legacy in the electrifying solo ritual musical Legendary, a life-affirming tale of queer joy and identity' at Underbelly.

‘Through live vocals and intimate storytelling,' contemporary Chinese musical After Winter (theSpaceUK) ‘examines marriage, gender roles and the quiet negotiations women make every day'.

Spoken word

In A Brief History of Northumbria (WIP) at Alchemist Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, ‘award-winning comedian and North East history buff Raul Kohli attempts to summarize 10,000 years of Northumbrian history in 45 minutes, while arguing the case that the North East of England is one of the most historically underrated regions in the entire world'.

‘From the House of Horrors in West Bow to the chilling graves of Greyfriars Kirkyard, where George Mackenzie is said to stalk the night,' indulge in some Tales of Haunted Edinburgh at the Arthur Conan Doyle Centre.

Audiences can hear some Folklore of the Scottish Highlands at artSpace@StMarks, ‘presented by James MacDonald Reid in the traditional manner, with Gaelic songs and antique Highland bagpipes'.

‘One of the UK's most hilarious and best-loved poets is here to take us through the hows, whys and whats of reading, writing and enjoying poetry every day' in Brian Bilston: How to Lay an Egg with a Horse Inside (Assembly).

The Sacred Arts Festival has two spoken word shows as part of its Poetry strand: the Young Religious Poets Competition Final (Canongate Kirk) features winning entries alongside ‘poetry by established poets Robert Crawford and Christine De Luca, and musical interludes by students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland', while The Shamrock and the Cross – Spectators Under Heaven (Canonmills Church) offers ‘a wide-ranging selection of Irish poetry, drawing on both ancient and modern expressions of faith and spirituality'.

The Eric Liddell Community venue is home to two talks around its namesake: The Life of Eric Liddell is a personal talk by Sue Caton, Eric Liddell's niece, using ‘family photos and heart-warming stories', while ‘Tom McNab returns to give rare insights into the making of the famous Oscar-winning film' in The Making of Chariots of Fire.

‘Join an AuDHD, emotionally unstable unicorn trying to decode humanity through our divine diagnosis, exploring the law of attraction and what on earth it means to be human' in Love Light and Labels (PBH's Free Fringe).

In Echoes of Self at Greenside, ‘Yzaura unearths ancestral memory through taste, touch and confession. Dulce de coco wrappers, simmering sofrito, a wounded record circling remorse. As she opens her lineage, something begins to stir in the room'.

At Just The Tonic, I'm The One Your Mother Warned You About features ‘poems about childhood, fatherhood and a future in which the nation finally admits it has made a mistake. There are memories, grievances, domestic scenes and a mostly imaginary rivalry with Simon Armitage for the role of Poet Laureate'.

The Art of Not Letting Go at Laughing Horse ‘is a comedy poetry show performed by Richard Thomson, a man deep into his fifth decade, taking in everything from his first kiss to his first child, to the inexplicable meanders that led him to roam the aisles of Lidl seeking salvation'.

Mistakes on Maps at the Library of Mistakes is ‘a witty, visually immersive journey through 20 historical maps, each featuring a fascinating flaw. Encounter sea monsters in the 1539 Carta Marina, the phantom continent of Terra Australis, California drawn as an island, the Open Polar Sea, canals on Mars, and the Mountains of Kong'.

‘Be prepared to laugh and cry as you gain a shocking insight into the untold stories of ordinary women caught up in a whirlwind of politics, religion and magic' in Witch? Women on Trial at the Museum of Magic, Fortune-Telling and Witchcraft.

‘Raised in a nomadic Mormon military family, Sean found stability in one unexpected constant: pizza.' He recounts his experiences in Life of Pie at Paradise Green.

Broadcaster Iain Dale brings his All Talk series back to the Pleasance, featuring discussions with Jess Phillips MP, Kemi Badenoch MP, Nicola Sturgeon, Wes Streeting MP, Zack Polanski, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe among others.

In Darren McGarvey: Performative Male (The Stand Comedy Club), ‘McGarvey dissects the scripts men inherit – toughness, certainty, status – and what happens when the promised rewards never arrive'.

At theSpaceUK, ADEY is ‘a heartfelt semi-autobiographical play which combines spoken word, music and movement to transport us from vibrant West Green Road, Tottenham to palm tree covered Asmara, Eritrea'.

‘Louis de Bernières, master musician and award-winning author, hosts an intimate evening' of Poetry, Stories and Songs at Valvona & Crolla.

Theatre

Sherlock Holmes: The Death and Life (Arthur Conan Doyle Centre) is ‘a light-hearted and intriguing investigation of the consequences when fictional characters take on lives and ambitions of their own, against the wishes of the author'.

‘Ping-ponging between campfire storytelling and psychedelic, gut-punching folk-rock, Live From The Afterlife (Assembly) is a solo piece by Charlie Kilgore about time, hitchhiking, surviving a terminal illness, and anal'.

Mother, Maiden and Crone (Bedlam Theatre) is ‘a comedic and farcical retelling of Macbeth from the witches' perspective... if the witches were a bimbo shot boy, a klepto DJ and a drag queen'.

‘A high-energy, multimedia two-hander,' Beth and Ben: Your Place in the Workplace (Braw Venues) is a new employees' induction session that goes wrong when an AI assistant is introduced.

Whoever Has Ears To Hear (Broughton St Mary's Parish Church, St Vincent's and Stockbridge Church) is ‘a dramatic recital of the Gospel of Mark performed entirely from memory by South London-based actor and spoken word artist Errol McGlashan'.

‘Written by John Retallack and shaped around 24 paintings, Van Gogh & Me (Dovecot Studios) is darkly humorous and unflinching in its examination of how artistic ambition and fragile minds can be pushed to breaking point'.

Into The Light: True Story of Survival and Faith (Duncan Street Baptist Church) tells the story of Marguerite de la Rocque, a French noblewoman and early colonist of Canada who finds herself ‘exiled, unwed and with child, to the Island of Demons'.

In The End of the World (Gilded Balloon), ‘a Black, failed writer decides to take matters into her own hands and finally control the narrative of her life. She's going to kill herself and her suicide note may be her best work yet'.

Danger Plan! at Hoots is ‘part solo show and part cabaret, featuring personal stories, original songs, and dark humour exploring generational trauma, anxiety, and the absurdities of living in uncertain times#.

‘Moving between London and Shanghai, past and memory, Chestnuts (Greenside) explores how inherited histories shape intimate lives', questioning ‘what happens when love, migration and national identity collide?'

‘Set in Fife, and with live music from Lochgelly Band,' Leitheatre's adaptation of the 1996 film Brassed Off ‘tells the moving and often funny story of a community coming together to fight back' against the backdrop of the 1980s miners' strikes. It's at Inverleith St Serf's Church Centre.

‘A gay Armenian-American Girl Dad, setting out to be the perfect Black Girl Magic-celebrating papa, stumbles through the humbling and hilarious fumbles of first-time fatherhood – from shopping for girls' swimsuits to catching his own bigotry' – in Best. Dad. NEVER. at Just The Tonic.

‘Faced with his employer's purchase of a humanoid robot, Michael asks the question no profession can avoid today: can I survive in the age of AI?' in The RemAIns of the Butler at Laughing Horse.

Sinatra: One Last Shot (Le Monde) captures the aging Rat Pack icon in the 1970s, wondering if ‘he'll ever find that one big hit to redefine him?'

In The Mysterious Seelie Wight Women (Museum of Magic, Fortune-Telling and Witchcraft), ‘two working-class Lowland Scottish women learn to make folk belief their mode of survival and a way to navigate the seismic and often dangerous changes to politics, faith and ordinary life in the century that saw the Reformation and the Scottish Witchcraft Act’.

‘A pastor and a prostitute walk into a bar... three years later they’ve written a show about their unlikely love story built upon polyamorous throuples, magic truffles and the bursting of religious bubbles.’ That show is Sex, Drugs and Conscious Souls at PBH's Free Fringe.

‘Experience the hilarious and deeply personal journeys of three adolescent boys on the edge of adulthood, exploring the unspoken truths behind sexuality, cultural identity and violence’ in Heart Beats Strong at Pleasance.

The Fox, the Slipper and the Severed Head (Rotunda Theatre) is ‘a Chinese Grimm tale of greed, lust and vengeance, based on ghost and fox tales from Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio by Pu Songling in the 18th century’.

Theatre maker Bruna Longo ‘imagines her own death and attempts to mourn herself (the one thing we cannot do) while reflecting on how contemporary Western societies avoid confronting finitude’ in Whale Fall or Song to Dance With My Death at St Cuthbert's Church.

Part of the Sacred Arts Festival’s Drama strand, Doctor Faustus (St John's Church) is a rehearsed reading of Christopher Marlowe’s tragedy, following ‘a doctor-turned-necromancer who makes a pact with the devil’.

Soprano Katy Lees is a rare survivor of mesothelioma; in Breathe: Five Arias That Saved My Life (St Vincent's and The Royal Scots Club), ‘she tells her captivating story, featuring music that rescued her’.

In Come Back Home at Summerhall, ‘Fadi Murad questions how loss shapes ambition, identity and the idea of return. The performance shifts between humour and catharsis, exposing doubt, ego, tenderness and contradiction, while asking what it means to carry home within you’.

‘Performed by Magda Pohl, A Woman in Berlin 1945 (Teatro Fisico) weaves movement, Indian rhythm and dance into a formally bold, emotionally unflinching portrait of survival, dignity and historical memory’.

Sweet (The Royal Scots Club) tells the story of a 19th century Edinburgh woman who becomes an abolitionist, ‘even though her family’s fortunes, along with much of the city, are built on the slave trade’.

Jessies (theSpaceUK) is a ‘powerful new play that follows three unforgettable drag queens – The Jessies – and the staff of the infamous Jessie’s Bar in Scotland’ in the 1980s and 90s.

In Pink Rabbit (Underbelly), ‘Amna is a good Muslim daughter... who hides her OnlyFans from her strict mother. Caught between mosque and male gaze, shame and thrill, she begins to ask: who is she performing for?’

In High Heels from the Big Boot (Valvona & Crolla), ‘two granddaughters find a notebook and an AI narrator who spills their nonna’s secrets. A cheeky tribute to Italian women through history, where artificial intelligence narrates natural femininity’.

Confessions Of A Mulatto Love Child (ZOO) is ‘a bold, intimate piece about identity, memory and the enduring bond between mother and daughter’ by Bellina Logan.

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