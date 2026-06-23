Max Fulham to Return to Edinburgh Fringe with New Ventriloquism Show MEMORY FOAM

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Following a sold-out Edinburgh debut last year, which saw him longlisted for Best Newcomer, Max Fulham will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Memory Foam, a brand-new hour of comedy, chaos and world-class ventriloquism. Bringing together stand-up, sketches, audience interaction and a cast of gloriously ridiculous puppet characters, the show sees Fulham rummaging through memories, family history and the curious clutter we all keep hold of.

In Memory Foam, Max opens boxes, rediscovers forgotten objects and deals with unexpected voices emerging from the unlikeliest places. As Fulham digs through the past, audiences can expect eccentric new characters, chaotic inner monologues, family revelations and advice from his much-loved Grandad, a character audiences first met in his debut show. Among the newcomers is Charity Shop Puppet, a well-travelled figure who has been donated more times than he can remember and is still searching for his forever home.

From half-remembered objects to things that might never have been his, Fulham builds a world where nostalgia and nonsense collide, transforming everyday discoveries into a concoction of big laughs, quick-fire surprises and inspired absurdity. The show is a celebration of imagination, silliness and the strange emotional value we attach to the things we keep.

Raised just outside Edinburgh in Linlithgow, Max Fulham grew up visiting the Fringe and dreaming of one day performing there himself. Now returning with his second show, he has gained recognition for taking the familiar craft of ventriloquism and making it contemporary, as part of a new generation of performers reworking the form with fast-paced, character-driven comedy.

While ventriloquism has a long-established tradition, Fulham's work sits within a small group of contemporary performers exploring new directions for the form, blending classic technique with unpredictable, modern comedy.

Warm, unpredictable and relentlessly funny, Memory Foam is a comedy show for anyone who loves big laughs, brilliant skill and the joy of seeing something you do not come across every day. With a fast-paced mix of new characters, surreal twists and quick-fire improvisation, the show offers a fresh take on a craft that continues to surprise audiences.

Max is also bringing a family-friendly show Max Fulham's Monkey Business, running for the first half of the festival in Gilded Balloon Teviot's Dining Room, 11:50am from 5th to 16th August.

Max Fulham: Memory Foam performs 5th to 31st August (not 17th) at Pleasance Dome's Jack Dome at 19:00.

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