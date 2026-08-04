MY LIFE IS A SONNET to Play Edinburgh Fringe This August

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My Life Is A Sonnet, written and performed by Eric Daniel Weiner, and directed by Robert McCaskill will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 7 – 29 August at 20:20 at Space 2 At The Space On The Mile.

Charlie Katz met his true love in a prep school seminar on Shakespeare's sonnets - but he let her slip away. Now a chance encounter has given him new hope. Is it ever too late for love?

That's the question posed by this funny and touching solo show, written and performed by Eric Daniel Weiner, the acclaimed six-time Emmy nominee co-creator of Dora The Explorer and executive producer of Little Einsteins.

Touching on mental health issues such as dissociation, depression, and rage, the hero tries to face his own role in his life's unhappiness. At long last, can he make himself vulnerable enough to experience true joy?

My Life Is A Sonnet has played to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Fringe, SoHo Playhouse, Magnet Theater, the PIT, and this year it opened the Barrow Group's second annual solo show festival. The play's dramatic question has been striking a deep chord with audiences. How much is it within each one of us to live with the intensity and joy of a Shakespeare sonnet?

Eric Daniel Weiner is best known for his work in preschool TV, where he co-created the global sensation DORA THE EXPLORER. Weiner has received a Peabody Award, an Imagen Award, two nominations for best children's TV writing by the WGA, and six Emmy nominations. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Redbook, and over fifty children's books. The Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) just cited book #2 of his newly launched Random House series, THE FAMOUSLY FUNNY PARROTT, as one of the best audiobooks of 2026. Over the years he has studied acting with some of New York's finest teachers, such as the amazing Lee Brock and Seth Barrish at the Barrow Group (who helped in the development of this show).

Robert McCaskill directed the Off Broadway production of THE COMMON AIR. His play, HETEROSEXUALS, was produced at The Ohio Theater. Several other plays won Ovation Awards in L.A. He has directed three feature films, most recently HUNGRY, now available on Amazon Prime. He has been a fulltime acting coach in New York City since 1991.

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