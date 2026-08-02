MOVING ON To Take The Stage At Edinburgh Fringe

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Happy Sad Productions is set to present their original musical ‘Moving On’, returning to the Edinburgh Fringe after last year’s successful run. When Mortimer Removals, managed by three very different siblings, are tasked with clearing out the possessions of someone they once knew, they discover there’s more to the house than it seems... With help from the resident ghosts, can the trio figure out what is causing these bizarre accidents, and prevent it from happening again?

This dark comedy combines the spooky, silly and sentimental to blur the boundaries between the living and the dead in surprising and hilarious ways. The show features bad language, references to violence and death, and is recommended for ages 12+.

‘Moving On’ began as a devising project at The Happy Sad Collective - our branch for developing new theatre. The musical debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe last year to fantastic audience response and Happy Sad have spent the last year building upon that feedback and developing the show into its final (ghostly) form: a bone-chilling and heart-warming tale about confronting the past, accepting yourself and knowing when to let go.

Performances will take place 24-30 August at the Paradise Sanctuary at Augustine’s. Ticket prices are £13-16. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/moving-on-a-new-musical.

The Production Team is as follows: Director: Roza Stevenson, Assistant Director: Amber Docherty, Musical Director: Josh Wood, Stage Manager and Technician: Ewan Gemmell, Technical Supervisor: Sandy Bishop and Sound Designer: Cormac Cameron-Finn.

The Cast for “Moving On” features: ROBIN: Robyn Yarwood (she/her), DAVIE: Benji Gibbs (he/him), SAM: Bo Gourley (they/them), HATTIE: Maggie Goodall (she/her), DJ: Jack Mailer (he/him), GEOFFREY: Sandy Bishop (he/him) and MS CRUSTWELL: Iona Wood (she/they).

Happy Sad Productions are an Edinburgh-based amateur dramatic group that strives to give people opportunities to perform regardless of background, race, gender, class, identity or sexuality. Previous productions include “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT!” (Portobello Town Hall, 2026), “Moving On: A New Musical” (Edinburgh Fringe, 2025) “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals” (Cre:8 Theatre, 2025), Little Red Robin Hood The Pantomime” (Augustine United Church, 2024), “Twisted” (Cre:8 Theatre, 2024), “Come Die With Me: The Murder Mystery Musical Parody” (Edinburgh Fringe, 2023), “Into The Woods” (Cre:8 Theatre, 2023) “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Edinburgh Fringe, 2022), “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” (Assembly Roxy, 2021), and “Twisted” (Arthur Street Theatre, 2019).

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