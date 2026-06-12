METEORS to Make International Debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Melissa Pullinger's award-winning one-woman show Meteors, about losing her mother at 20, will travel from Adelaide Fringe to Edinburgh's Summerhall for performance dates this August. Performances will take place 6 August (Preview) - 31 August (not 17 and 24) @9pm (60 min).

Grief isn't part of the conversation. Especially not as a young person. No one knows what to say, so it's simply left unsaid. Following an acclaimed breakout at Adelaide Fringe 2026, METEORS arrives in Edinburgh. Melissa traverses the messy, non-linear aftermath of losing her mother at age 20 - the vastness of the universe, too many lasagnes, and the search for light in the dark.

Fringe audiences can expect heartfelt storytelling that will make them cringe, sob and laugh at the absurdity of human beings, and the rollercoaster that is grief.

Writer and performer Melissa Pullinger said: 'Meteors is an autobiographical show that I began writing following the death of my mum when I was 20. I noticed that grief isn't part of the conversation - no one knows what to say, so it simply goes unsaid. After years of feeling like I had to tip-toe around my grief, I'm looking forward to sharing this authentic show with audiences, as it's honest and full of heart.'

Now she brings this one-woman show, presented by The CRAM Collective, to Edinburgh. When Melissa lost her mum, Mim, from a rare and aggressive melanoma, she began documenting her emotions, developing METEORS over the past 7 years. The work grew from an impulse of wanting to explore both the immediate and lingering effects of grief on young people. With director Connor Reidy, who also lost his mother at age 24, working together the pair found a shared experience noticing grief is often labelled as a taboo subject.

Paired with an original soundscape by composer Will Spartalis, METEORS spans the full spectrum of grief - from the diagnosis, to the funeral, to being inundated with lasagnes, to the awkwardness of telling someone on a first date that your mum has died. The show pulls back the curtain on how all-consuming grief can be, but also how it can be awkward, funny, embarrassing, beautiful and full of love.

After the acclaimed award-winning Adelaide Fringe season, Melissa looks forward to continuing to share this honest, deeply personal story with international audiences. While rooted in her own experience, METEORS speaks to something universal - opening up conversations many struggle to begin.

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