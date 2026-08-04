LIFELONG Drama to Explore Life Extension Science at Edinburgh Fringe

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Lab grown hearts and livers, nanotech and AI-curated stress-free lifestyles - big business has harnessed the power of science and medicine to conquer death. Lifelong, a new Scottish drama from Lynda Radley and Pepperdine Scotland, raises the alarm about what happens when today's rapidly advancing research into in life extension medicine bears fruit. Much may depend on who is in control and the rules they choose to play by.

This world premiere will run from 7-17 August (previews 5 and 6 August), and renews a partnership which saw Radley and Pepperdine Scotland earn widespread critical acclaim and a Fringe First with The Interference in 2016.

Lifelong builds on Pepperdine Scotland's reputation for tackling contemporary social issues and identifying new dangers as they appear on the horizon. The drama centres on a group of Pioneers whose scientific breakthroughs have made it possible for humans to remain young and strong for centuries. Here at last is the fulfilment of one of humanity's oldest dreams.

Now living in a special facility where every need is cared for, every worry soothed away, they can surely be confident that the corporation which owns it all will ensure that those who did the work will reap its rewards. Surely.

At the core of the drama, which is produced by Scissor Kick, are questions about the social and political distortion created by extreme, unfettered power and wealth.

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