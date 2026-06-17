Kevin Quantum to Blend Science and Magic in INVISIBLE FORCE at Edinburgh Fringe

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Our world is shaped by powerful and unseen forces - but what are the strongest of them all and can they be mastered by scientist and magician Kevin Quantum? At this year's Edinburgh Fringe, he will present a thrilling new show blending cutting-edge illusion, psychology, audience participation and stories from the frontiers of science.

His magic makes the seemingly impossible possible. As a physicist Kevin worked to penetrate the secrets of the universe and the fundamental forces that make it function. Some have been with us since the beginning of time. Gravity shapes galaxies. Sound waves carry information through the air. Electromagnetism drives the modern world.

At the quantum level, unseen forces govern the behaviour of reality itself. Throughout the show, Kevin brings these hidden phenomena to life through astonishing demonstrations and world-first illusions. But in his 21 years as a magician, he has come to realise there is even more at play.

Kevin says: 'In addition to the physical forces that underpin our universe there are others. "The emergence of human beings introduced entirely new 'forces' into the universe: love, desire, hope, fear, jealousy, curiosity and belief. They cannot be measured in a laboratory, yet they influence decisions, relationships, societies and history. Invisible Force explores the strange idea that our emotions may be every bit as powerful as the physical forces that govern the cosmos."

Kevin Quantum: Invisible Force will be presented at Ballroom at Assembly Rooms (Venue 20) August 6-30. The play is 60 minutes. Preview £12.00. Full price £16.50, concessions £15.50.

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