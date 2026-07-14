JAKE BAKER: THE GENTLE MEN'S CLUB to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026

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Comedian Jake Baker (Fringe Monkey's 2025 'Talented But Ignored' Award recipient) will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to offer a gentler approach to being a chap. Prompted by the exhausting rise of hyper-masculine influencers, The Gentle Men's Club asks: is there another way? Can feminism work for men? And what exactly are the benefits of the sit-down wee? Performances will run 7th - 31st August.

Rather than asserting dominance, Jake Baker happily volunteers to step back, dismantle the patriarchy, and embrace the quiet luxury of letting his girlfriend be the primary breadwinner. The Gentle Men's Club navigates the weirdest corners of society, taking aim at the flawed logic of tech billionaires, exposing the debunked psychology of wolf packs, and unpacking the true cost of surviving a chaotic flatshare.

Jake Baker delivers a playful, witty and self-reflective deconstruction of modern manhood. This compelling, observational show argues that true male liberation is found not in dominating nature, but in accepting our own vulnerabilities.

Written and performed by Jake Baker, The Gentle Men's Club is expertly directed by David Hardcastle (the director behind Sam Nicoresti's 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, Baby Doomer)

Hailing from the west country Jake Baker has been delighting audiences up and down the country with his unique brand of low key whimsy since 2014. Drawing from his experience working as a bookseller, he achieved early success in his career being selected for the BBC New Comedy Award three times and making the final of Licester Sq Theater New Comedian of the Year. Now a familiar face on the UK comedy circuit, he also co-hosts the popular late-night Edfringe show Comedians Play Video Games alongside Steffan Alun and Cerys Bradley.

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