IN FULL CONTROL THE ENTIRE TIME to Play Edinburgh Fringe with Chelsea Birkby

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Chelsea Birkby: Is In Full Control The Entire Time runs 5th - 30th August at the Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Three). Pop psychology, philosophy and culture combine in a show about deciding for yourself from comedian and writer Chelsea Birkby (Twice Comedian's Choice Best Show Nominee; Winner: Amused Moose Best Debut; Dave's Joke of the Fringe Top Ten Jokes).

After a magician predicted her every move, Chelsea feared that her choices might not be her own. So she took charge and self-helped herself. Now she's self-helping you too. How? With the most influential tool known to man - Microsoft PowerPoint.

By crunching real audience data, Chelsea's discovered exactly what you want (wow, by the way). And, armed with the wisdom of Sun Tzu, Tony Robbins and Reddit threads, she's giving you the strategies to dominate your destiny.

But what happens when decisions get larger, and so does her stress-induced bald spot?

Find out in this playful and personal hour from a distinctive comic asking the big questions: is free choice merely an illusion? Is life a battle to be won or a mystery to be lived? And are those visible abs or just visceral fat on top of an anterior pelvic tilt?

One thing is for sure: Chelsea Birkby: Is In Full Control The Entire Time. Probably.

Chelsea Birkby is a clever, kind and unique comic recently recommended by Stewart Lee. She's an indie fringe fave, having taken two critically acclaimed and double-award-nominated solo stand-up shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, each getting 10 x 5, 4.5 and 4-star reviews. Known for combining smart and silly comedy and structured stories with conversational spontaneity, she's a regular feature on lists of the Best Jokes of the Fringe, including in The Times, The Telegraph and no.7 in Dave's Joke of the Fringe 2024.

She was a finalist and runner-up in several prestigious comedy competitions, including So You Think You're Funny, Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year and BBC New Comedy Award, Comedian's Choice Award (Best Show and Best Debut), ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and Chelsea is a winner of the Amused Moose Best Debut Award.

Her live work has also included tour support for Russell Howard, Helen Bauer, Fern Brady, Sarah Keyworth, Kieran Hogson, Janine Harouni, Celya AB and more! As seen on BBC One, and as heard on Radio 4, 5 Live and RHLSTP. Writer for Mock the Week (BBC, TLC).

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