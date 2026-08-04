I'M STILL NOT THAT GIRL to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Fresh off the back of a sold-out US tour, Jessica Lia Berry is bringing her award-winning dark comedy I'm Still Not That Girl to Edinburgh Fringe. Currently in development as a television series, this one-woman show takes audiences through Berry's real-life stories of grief, dating, bad decisions, fake engagements, pregnancy scares, and her messy search for self-worth. Performances will run 7th - 30th August.

I'm Still Not That Girl is a dark comedy that follows a young woman grappling with the loss of her mother and the lack of a roadmap for adulthood that comes with it.

Left to navigate life on her own, she dives headfirst into a string of questionable choices: old flings, identity crises, a fake engagement, a possible pregnancy, and enough therapy to make up for all the years she avoided it (basically, the millennial coming-of-age experience).

Blending storytelling, audience interaction, and vaudeville energy, this solo show created, written and performed by Berry turns heartbreak, chaos, and survival into something brutally funny and painfully human.

Winner of Best Festival Debut at United Solo, Berry brings her sharp, relatable, intimate comedy to the Fringe with a show about what happens when life does NOT go as planned, and you have to save yourself anyway.

ABOUT JESSICA LIA BERRY

Jessica Lia Berry is a Philadelphia-born actress, writer, and performer. She trained at the Wilma Theater, where her foundation in text, ensemble work, and emotional rigor took shape early. She later studied Theatre at Fordham University, completing her degree in three years while competing as a Division I track athlete.

On screen, Jessica's work reflects the same tonal sensibility - stylised, emotionally specific, and character-driven. Her credits include Zane's The Jump Off, A Toast Between Legends alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and Mz. Berry - a new-wave Blaxploitation homage she wrote and stars in.

Her first television role came early, appearing on CBS's Hack. After graduating, she lived in Spain before eventually settling in Los Angeles.

I'm Still Not That Girl was conceived and written in 2023, drawing on Berry's own experiences in Los Angeles. Following the death of her mother, Jessica made a decisive shift, choosing to fully pursue her creative voice. She developed her first solo show inspired by her own dating experiences in Los Angeles, as well as stories shared by close friends navigating relationships and identity in the city.

The original version, I'm Just Not That Girl, premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2023. What began as autobiography evolved into heightened fiction, expanding the work beyond personal narrative into a sharper theatrical exploration of reinvention and expectation.

The piece was reworked, renamed, and structurally refined for Hollywood Fringe 2025 under the title I'm Still Not That Girl. The reimagined production later appeared at United Solo NYC, where it received the Best Festival Debut award. The project is currently in development as a television series.

Jessica's work blends dark comedy with emotionally direct storytelling, centring complex female protagonists in moments of transition. I'm Still Not That Girl continues to evolve as a touring production and long-form series, expanding its reach while maintaining its core perspective: humour that confronts, and vulnerability without apology.

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