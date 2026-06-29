I DREAMT YOU DIFFERENTLY Will Make World Premiere at 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Milk + Mallet Theatre Company will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with the world premiere of I Dreamt You Differently, written by Abbey Gillett and directed by Elsa Strachan. The production will run August 5–30 at aquila Studio as part of the C ARTS programme at C venues.

The new play centers on the relationship between Mariella, an aspiring singer driven by her artistic passion, and her father Billy, a salesman who values practicality above all else. Featuring original music and songs, the two-hander explores ambition, dreams, family values, and the importance of communication across generations.

Gillett, who also stars as Mariella, trained at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Her previous work includes Monobog, presented at The Cockpit in 2020. In 2023, she received an Off-West End Award nomination for her performance as Hilde in Stray Dogs at Theatre503. Gillett co-founded Milk + Mallet Theatre Company with Strachan, creating music-led productions that blend theatricality with naturalistic storytelling.

Andrew Pearson-Wright plays Billy. His stage credits include The Mousetrap, That's Love, Haunting Julia, Never Ever After, and Death and the Maiden, along with numerous productions at The Mill at Sonning. He is also co-artistic director of The Long Lane Theatre Company, where he co-wrote and starred in The Giant Killers, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 before touring nationally and entering film development. His upcoming projects include The Actress, which tours in 2027, and a forthcoming series for Amazon directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Strachan trained at Rose Bruford College and previously directed To Be You, Unwritten, The Last Keepers, and Mum. She has also served as assistant director at the Watermill Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, and Theatre503, and works as a visiting tutor at several UK drama schools.

I Dreamt You Differently will play at 4:15 p.m. from August 5–30 at aquila Studio, C ARTS programme at C venues, during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Running time is approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £9. Photo credit: Matthew Fitzpatrick.

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