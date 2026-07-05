Hasan Al-Habib Will Bring STUCK IN THE MIDDLE (EAST) WITH YOU To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Hot on the heels of a sold out and extended debut run last year, the award-winning stand-up comedian Hasan Al-Habib will be bringing his new show Stuck in the Middle (East) with You to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer performing at Pleasance Courtyard, Upstairs, 5th - 31st August at 5.30pm.

A show that stems from his parents divorce, family and what happens when love and resentment sit side by side, Stuck in the Middle (East) with You takes a clear-eyed but often very funny look at growing up in a household defined by conflict, approaching difficult material with a lightness that never undercuts it.

Finding humour in experiences that might otherwise feel impossible to articulate, Hasan's latest work offers a candid and deeply personal exploration of his relationship with his mother. Shaped by a childhood marked by his parents' separation and the enduring impact of their divorce, he reflects on growing up as the eldest of three children in an Iraqi immigrant family, and how distance, conflict and reconciliation have informed his understanding of love, responsibility and belonging.

Through an unflinching yet nuanced lens, Hasan examines the contradictions within family dynamics, where love, loyalty and resentment coexist. Drawing on experiences of estrangement, grief and domestic abuse within his family, he addresses the confusion and shame that followed, particularly as a young man. Despite this, the breakdown of his relationship with his mother has been accompanied by a growing closeness with his sisters, with shared experiences strengthening their bond.

Comedy emerges not only as a career path but as a vital means of processing and understanding these experiences. From studying for a PhD at Cambridge while pursuing stand-up, to finding community and support through friendships forged on the circuit, it becomes central to how Hasan navigates his life, serving both as an escape and a tool for expression, giving voice to stories that might otherwise remain unspoken.

Hasan Al-Habib is a practising Muslim who appears as one of the pilgrims in the new series of Pilgrimage, the popular factual show on BBC Two, where seven celebrities of diverse faith walk a religious route, and whose stand-ups videos and sketches have over 20 million views on social media. Elsewhere, his other tv audio credits include as a semi-finalist on BBC New Comedy Awards (BBC Three), One Person Found This Helpful and Evil Genius (both for BBC Radio 4). Hasan sold out his double act show 2 Muslim 2 Furious at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024 and 2025, making his solo debut in 2025 with Death To The West (Midlands), which sold out its entire run to rave reviews, including six extra shows, and received nominations for Best Debut at the Leicester Comedy Festival Awards and NextUp Following a sold-out run with the show at Soho Theatre Upstairs in November, extra dates were added at Soho Theatre Downstairs earlier this year, with the show touring the UK this Spring and an extension just announced for Autumn 2026 due to demand.

Hasan Al-Habib: Stuck in the Middle (East) with You performs at Pleasance Courtyard - Upstairs from 5th - 30th August at 5:30pm.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...