HOW TO LIVE TO 100 to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with David Hoare

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Musical stand-up comedian David Hoare (Musical Comedy Award's Audience Favourite Award 2021) brings their latest Edinburgh Fringe show, How To Live To 100, to the new Hoots @ Nicolson Square venues from 7th to 31st August (tickets here).

Having missed last year's Fringe to attend his partner's grandfather's 100th birthday party, David explores how someone might go about living to 100. What parts of his life is he doing correctly, and which parts need improvement? How much can he control? Find out how physical and mental health play a part in aging, what can be learnt from those who have made it to being a centenarian and David's number one way to live to 100!

Can David learn more from a 100-year-old man living a life of leisure or from his 99-year-old relative who survived D-Day? Has being born with a collapsed lung and having multiple surgeries before the age of 7 affected David's chances of reaching 100? What is David already doing that might help him reach his goals?

David Hoare is a one-liner, musical comedian; mixing silly, staccato songs with idiotic mischievousness! He had a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022 and sold over 1300 tickets at the Fringe in 2023.

David is based in Bristol, where he runs the hugely popular Chops Comedy Club with Stuart Goldsmith. He is the host of a new podcast, interviewing comedians about their morning routines, called 'Waking Up With A Hoare."

He won the Audience Favourite Prize at the Musical Comedy Awards 2021and has done tour support for the likes of Alison Spittle, Mark Nelson, Lauren Pattison and Dr Ed Patrick.

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