HE WANTS KIDS, SHE DOESN'T to Make European Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hailing from Hong Kong, the one-woman show He Wants Kids, She Doesn't will make its European premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026. Performances will run 15 - 22 August 2026 (not 18) at Just The Tonic at The Subway (Venue 27).

Following a sold-out performance at The Aftermath in Hong Kong in May, the show follows a couple in their late 20s as they desperately search for their 'nappy ending' and navigate the ultimate modern relationship dilemma: to be or not to be... parents?

Blending razor-sharp comedy with genuine emotional depth, He Wants Kids, She Doesn't delivers knee-slapping laugh-out-loud moments alongside piercing honesty in a fast-paced 35-minute solo performance.

The show is written and performed by Emma Tsoi, and directed by Matt Folliott (former cast member of The Second City National Touring Company).

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...