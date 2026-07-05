Gregor Fisher To Perform First One Man Show At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Nigel West joins Fisher at the Fringe for an intimate evening of stories from RAB C. NESBITT to LOVE ACTUALLY.
Following a successful tour, Scottish acting legend Gregor Fisher invites audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to an intimate hour of memories, laughter and the kind of behind-the-scenes tales you won't find on IMDb. Joined on stage by long-time friend and director Nigel West, Fisher promises 'an evening of reminiscences, stories and things you've never heard before' with a wink, a grin and maybe a few surprises he probably shouldn't tell.
From Rab C. Nesbitt to Para Handy, from Mr Squeers to Love Actually, Fisher's career has spanned decades, genres and wigs. Expect reflections on the highs, the lows and the 'probably best forgotten' moments of a life spent in the wonderfully unpredictable world of show business.
'We'll be talking about everything from adoption to acting, from The Baldy Man to Mr Bumble, from cocaine to Christmas movies (the cocaine's a lie, by the way, but I'm trying to sell tickets),' says Fisher. 'It's not a grand performance, more of a friendly chat. There'll be stories, laughs and maybe a few moments that make you think, 'I did not know that about him.''
Far from a formal retrospective, this is Fisher at his best: candid, sharp and effortlessly funny. A night where the stories come with a pint's warmth, the humour lands close to home and the man himself reminds us why he remains one of Britain's most beloved and enduring screen personalities.
Celebrated for his versatility and comic talent, Fisher has built a career that balances heart and humour with ease. His credits include the iconic Rab C. Nesbitt, Michael Radford's Merchant of Venice, 1984 (1984), Naked Video (1986), The Railway Children (2000), Love Actually (2003), Oliver Twist (2007) and The Cockfields (2019). Known for his distinctive wit and grounded performances, he continues to bring warmth and humanity to every role. Most recently, he completed filming the second series of BBC One's Only Child, following rave reviews for his performance in the first.
Relaxed, honest and a bit daft at times, the evening promises laughter, nostalgia and a genuine peek behind the curtain of a life in this mad old business.
Gregor Fisher: An (Early) Evening With Gregor Fisher performs at Gilded Balloon Teviot - Debating Hall from 15th - 30th August at 4:00pm.
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