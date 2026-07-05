Geoffrey Asmus Will Bring PATRIAUTISM To Edinburgh Fringe

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Geoffrey Asmus is set to perform his first full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe following an acclaimed one-night appearance in 2025 (British Comedy Guide's 6th Best Live Comedy Show 2025), bringing an hour of pure, unfiltered stand-up to audiences this summer.

Packed wall-to-wall with sharp jokes, tightly honed routines, and a constant, playful push at the line, this is stand-up with no frills, no overarching narrative, no confessional detours, just relentless, high-quality comedy, peppered with spontaneous audience interaction and delivered with precision. While there is a light thread touching on American history, politics and the slow decline of empire, this is not a show about those things.

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees and briefly working as a first grade teacher. Raised in suburban Minnesota and later based in Madison, Wisconsin, where he started performing at the legendary Comedy Club on State, Geoffrey has worked as a tutor, after-school teacher and summer camp counsellor while building his comedy career from the ground up. Now a comedian, he brings his take on the decline of the American Empire across the pond to a country that knows a thing or two about it, offering an outsider's perspective on both America and the UK.

A self-described shy nerd, he spent his childhood reading arcane history books, excelling in Quiz Bowl and Math Team, and developing comedy as a defence mechanism against serious conversations. He went on to study History, Theology and Asian culture at the University of Wisconsin, alongside a summer at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, influences that continue to shape his material today.

Since 2013, Geoffrey has steadily ascended the comedy ranks. He was selected as a New Face at Just For Laughs Montreal and has featured on FOX's Laughs and Kevin Hart's LOL Network. Fresh from a sell-out US tour, he has opened for Daniel Sloss, Sam Morril, Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, Dan Soder and Dave Attell. In 2021, Geoffrey released his debut album Prodigal Little Bitch through 800lb Gorilla Records, which reached number one on iTunes and continues to receive national airplay on SiriusXM. He has since released three stand-up specials, including Cancel Culture Isn't Real with Don't Tell Comedy, The Only Funny White Man, and most recently 63 Minutes of Great Comedy, available on YouTube, where his unfiltered stand-up clips have attracted a rapidly growing audience.

Having performed across Europe, Geoffrey has developed a sharp awareness of the differences between audiences, noting the contrast between rowdy American crowds and the more attentive, quietly appreciative European style. That tension feeds directly into his live performances, where audience interaction and cultural misfires become part of the fun.

Offstage, he plays guitar and reads obsessively, believing that having creative outlets beyond comedy is essential to sustaining it. Expect an hour that constantly toys with the edge, keeps audiences on their toes, and never lets up.

Geoffrey Asmus: Patriautism performs at Monkey Barrel - MB4 from 5th - 30th August at 7:50pm.

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