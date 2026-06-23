Flabbergast Theatre Will Bring Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Edinburgh Fringe

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In their first full-scale Edinburgh Festival Fringe production since their hugely critically acclaimed Macbeth in 2022, Flabbergast Theatre will bring their anarchic physical language to one of the defining plays of the 20th century as the acclaimed company takes on Samuel Beckett's Endgame at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The production also marks Flabbergast's largest Edinburgh Fringe presentation to date, with the company performing in the 375-seat Lomond venue at Pleasance at EICC for the full festival.

Created and directed by Flabbergast artistic director Henry Maynard this new production will see Flabbergast turning their visceral, ensemble-driven style towards Beckett's brutal and darkly comic masterpiece.

In a dying world, four survivors cling to ritual, routine and one another as time slowly runs out. First performed in 1957, Beckett's Endgame follows the blind and domineering Hamm, his exhausted servant Clov, and Hamm's elderly parents Nagg and Nell, confined to dustbins, in a bleak world where routine persists long after hope has faded. Raw physicality collides with Beckett's bleakly comic language in Flabbergast's stark, visually striking interpretation shaped by clowning, movement and an immersive physical soundscape. By turns savage, funny and deeply mournful, Beckett's play explores dependency, ageing and the unbearable persistence of life as the characters wait for an ending that never quite arrives.

Following acclaimed productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Flabbergast have built a reputation for bold reinterpretations of classical texts, blending puppetry, mask, clown, chorus work and highly physical performance to create theatre that is both muscular and strangely dreamlike.

Writing about Flabbergast's Macbeth at the Fringe, Stewart Lee described the company's work as 'everything you want from a fringe show' praising its 'mess, mud, noise, wine, party hats' and 'amazingly talented international cast', adding: 'I am glad I saw it, because it reminded me of being 19 in 1987 and coming here and having my mind blown.'

Endgame remains one of Beckett's most influential works, and its world of ritual, repetition, grotesque humour and psychological endurance makes it a natural fit for Flabbergast's raw, physically expressive style. With Endgame, the company turns to Beckett's collapsing world of dependency and survival through their longstanding fascination with grotesque comedy, ritualised behaviour and the uneasy relationship between horror and laughter. The production uncovers the savage humour and raw humanity beneath Beckett's language, creating a version that feels dangerous, immediate and fiercely alive.

Flabbergast Theatre was formed in 2010 and is known for work rooted in physicality, devising and ensemble performance. Previous productions include the award-winning immersive experience The Swell Mob, the critically acclaimed Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tatterdemalion and Boris & Sergey.

Endgame performs 5th to 30th August (not 12th and 24th) at Pleasance at EICC's Lomond Theatre at 18:00 (20:30 on the 27th).

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