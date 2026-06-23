FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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From ARIA award-winning writer Bridie Connell comes FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT, a high-energy, laugh-out-loud comedy concert that skewers modern dating culture through the irresistible lens of a chart-topping boyband.

Part parody, part pop spectacle and entirely unapologetic, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT invites audiences into the world of the planet's biggest boyband - a group who've sold more tickets and broken more hearts than anyone else. But now, with their frosted tips on the line, the Fuccbois are calling it quits. This is their final concert. Expect chaos, nostalgia, pitch-perfect satire and, above all, absolute bangers.

Blending razor-sharp comedy with infectious original music, the show takes aim at ghosting, fame, fandom and the absurdities of toxic dating culture. Whether you come for the laughs, the throwback boyband energy, or the cathartic release, one thing is certain: this is no ordinary theatre experience. Is it a show or a party? Hard to say.

Writer, Composer and Performer Bridie Connell said : 'Performing at Edinburgh Fringe has been on my bucket list for a very long time. I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this deeply silly, deeply fun show to an international stage!'

The Fuccbois added: 'Honestly, this is a massive get for Edinburgh Fringe, normally we only play 90,000 seat stadiums. It's our way of giving back xx (PS what u doing later?)'

Following a sold-out proof-of-concept season in Sydney in 2024, the show has been reimagined with a dynamic new creative team led by director Richard Carroll and produced by Soft Tread Enterprises. After successful runs at Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2026, the Fuccbois are ready to take Edinburgh by storm.

Packed with nostalgia, camp flair and biting humour, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT is a joyful, cathartic celebration of love, loss and laughable behaviour. The ultimate comedy concert for anyone who's ever been ghosted, gaslit, or just really into boybands.

The cast features Bridie Connell, Vidya Makan, Megan Walshe, Clara Harrison, and Blazey Best. Performances will take place at Studio Two at Assembly George Square Studios from 5-31 August (not 12, 19, 26) at 5:05PM (60 min).

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