Eric Lampaert to Bring ZERO MINUS ONE to Edinburgh Fringe

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Following a brush with total amnesia that left his mind wiped clean, comedian Eric Lampaert will bring his new show Zero Minus One to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

Zero Minus One sees Lampaert open up about rebuilding an identity from nothing. Following a period of euphoria, confusion and profound disconnection, the amnesia and whole experience forms the basis of this striking and darkly funny hour.

Through fractured memories, shifting perspectives and a cast of competing inner voices, Zero Minus One explores what happens when the self disappears and has to be reconstructed from scratch.

Nomadic for much of his life, he has lived in multiple countries before settling in the UK. He spent several years in Los Angeles, where a series of personal events, including a divorce, contributed to the experience that inspired this show. Moving between different versions of himself, he blurs the line between patient and observer. As these identities collide and begin to merge, the show plays with the idea that we are not one fixed person but a collection of possibilities. The result is a surreal and inventive piece of storytelling that leans into the absurdity of trying to define who we are.

Blending stand-up with theatrical elements, Zero Minus One takes audiences into a world where reality feels unstable and meaning is constantly shifting. Lampaert draws on his lived experience of amnesia to question memory, perception and the reliability of the stories we tell ourselves. The show touches on themes of loss, transformation and the strange ways we process both.

Eric Lampaert is known for his intelligent and unpredictable comedy, often combining philosophical ideas with sharp humour. Eric Lampaert is a French stand-up comedian, writer and actor. He has performed around the world including, the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and supported Eddie Izzard during a theatre run of his solo show in Paris. In 2015, he won the International Comedy Award at ComediHa in Quebec. As an accomplished actor, he has recently starred as the titular character alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in The Thing With Feathers, and has appeared in movies such as The Show, written by Alan Moore as well as Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Eric Lampaert: Zero Minus One performs at Just The Tonic - The Wee Room from 6th - 30th August at 8:10pm.

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