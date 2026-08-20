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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TINY PLANET, King Dome @ Pleasance Dome

Adorable and relaxing

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TINY PLANET, King Dome @ Pleasance Dome

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TINY PLANET, King Dome @ Pleasance Dome Image

After the success of their previous Fringe show Breathe, theatre company Half a String return with their latest piece Tiny Planet. It is an adorable, relaxing show suited for small children and families. Upon entering, the set showcases an impressive rotating mini planet centre stage, beautifully adorned with lights and smoke.

We follow a fantasy sci-fi narrative where intergalactic baker (and beautiful puppet) Alma accidentally crash-lands on a tiny planet while delivering a wedding cake, embarking on a quest to fix her rocket ship and make it to the venue on time. The three performers (Darcey O'Rourke, Emily Essery and Peter Morton) are multitalented, delivering live music, voiceovers, and skilled puppeteering throughout. An onstage camera streams live to a screen to zoom in on the meticulous details of the set... a cool concept, though it feels a bit underused. Additionally, I was holding out hope for the planet to open up and reveal hidden elements inside, which sadly only happened very briefly.

Overall, it is a cute, straight-forward production showcasing strong puppetry - I would primarily recommend it for the Fringe’s younger crowd.

Tiny Planet is at the King Dome until the 23 August

Photo: Tiny Planet

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