 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SAVING BRITNEY, Underbelly

Saving Britney runs at Edfringe until 30 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SAVING BRITNEY, Underbelly

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SAVING BRITNEY, Underbelly Image

Saving Britney is a play written by David Shopland and directed by Shereen Roushbaiani who also performs as Jean.

Jean is eight years old when she first hears the opening bars of “Baby One More Time”. She’s immediately transfixed, and the more she finds out about Britney Jean Spears, the more she can relate to her. She notices connections between the two: her name is Britney’s middle name and they were born on the same day, eight years apart.

We learn about Jean’s life and the difficulties at home. She sought solice in pop music and found over the years that whatever she was going through, Britney was realising music that she could identify with.

For 90s/00s kids there is a whole heap of nostalgia here. The set is like a teenager's bedroom, and the inflatable accessories and Groovy Chick memorabilia is a real throwback.

What’s really clever with the writing is how their very different lives are interwoven in the script. It’s a coming-of-age story, and as Jean is having a tough time, Britney is going through her own difficulties.

Roushbaiani’s performance pulls you in and makes Jean relatable and hugely likeable. It’s an energetic and vulnerable piece of theatre that serves as a real snapshot of time in a teenage girl's life. Saving Britney is a hugely entertaining and captivating piece of theatre.

Click Here to Get Tickets

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years in Scotland Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
The Stand 1 (9/23-9/23)
Spin Cycle in Scotland Spin Cycle
Underbelly (Clover) (8/05-8/31)
A Costume Drama in Scotland A Costume Drama
ZOO (Playground 3) (8/07-8/30)
A Better Memory in Scotland A Better Memory
The Green at Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) (8/05-8/30)
Argonauts in Scotland Argonauts
ZOO (Playground 2) (8/07-8/30)
Learning to Human in Scotland Learning to Human
Gilded Balloon Teviot (8/05-8/30)
Roomies in Scotland Roomies
Underbelly (Jersey) (8/05-8/31)
Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime in Scotland Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime
Underbelly Bristo Square (8/05-8/30)
Target Audience in Scotland Target Audience
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/05-8/30)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets