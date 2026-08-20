EDINBURGH 2026: Review: SAVING BRITNEY, Underbelly
Saving Britney runs at Edfringe until 30 August
Saving Britney is a play written by David Shopland and directed by Shereen Roushbaiani who also performs as Jean.
Jean is eight years old when she first hears the opening bars of “Baby One More Time”. She’s immediately transfixed, and the more she finds out about Britney Jean Spears, the more she can relate to her. She notices connections between the two: her name is Britney’s middle name and they were born on the same day, eight years apart.
We learn about Jean’s life and the difficulties at home. She sought solice in pop music and found over the years that whatever she was going through, Britney was realising music that she could identify with.
For 90s/00s kids there is a whole heap of nostalgia here. The set is like a teenager's bedroom, and the inflatable accessories and Groovy Chick memorabilia is a real throwback.
What’s really clever with the writing is how their very different lives are interwoven in the script. It’s a coming-of-age story, and as Jean is having a tough time, Britney is going through her own difficulties.
Roushbaiani’s performance pulls you in and makes Jean relatable and hugely likeable. It’s an energetic and vulnerable piece of theatre that serves as a real snapshot of time in a teenage girl's life. Saving Britney is a hugely entertaining and captivating piece of theatre.
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