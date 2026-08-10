EDINBURGH 2026 Review: LIKEWISE, Greenside @ Riddles Court

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Joey is having the most boring summer she’s had in her 17 years on Earth. Her best friend Callie disappeared from her life at the start of it, and she’s so lonely she’s resorted to hanging out with her wellness-obsessed mother. Suddenly, Callie comes back, but their friendship isn’t the same. As the two grapple with the complexities of growing up in a terrible world, a variety of social issues emerge.

Kiera Moran writes an emotionally mature piece of theatre. The writing is candid and young; it leans into the situational humour of the scenes, but grows reflective when necessary. Performance-wise Moran shows great character-acting skills, employing a specific physical language to portray the caricatural figures in our unreliable narrator’s life.

Though she maintains she’s not depressed, Joey betrays the usual thought processes of suicidal ideation. The fracture between her and Callie (Phoebe Golfinos) is deeper than a teenage squabble. From body image and eating disorders to intrusive thoughts and sexual assault, there’s a lot at stake. Moran simplifies much of the discourse and doesn’t fully dig deep into the core of the matter, but portrays the politics of a remarkably realistic friendship dynamic.

Tender emotion and fiery anger coexist in this touching coming of age drama directed by Hadessa Roz. It might need some work; the timeline isn’t convincing and it’s slightly formulaic, but it’s an impressive springboard for the team.

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