THE SPY NETWORK to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at Riddles Court

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The Spy Network wil be presented by Shooting Fish Theatre Company from 17 - 29 Aug (not 23) at Thistle Theatre at Greenside @ Riddles Court |13:50 (50 min).

On the morning of February 8, 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots enters the great hall where she'll soon be executed for treason. There she meets Barnaby Fulke, an enigmatic actor sent to provide merriment before the chop. With one last chance to set the record straight, Mary stages her story, revisiting the spies, secrets and betrayals that sealed her fate. Secret codes, espionage and treason propel this gripping three-hander through Scotland's turbulent past. But history isn't always written until the last act and in the life of Mary, there is still one final scene left to play.

Blending sharp writing with dynamic performance, The Spy Network invites audiences to question what they think they know about one of history's most famous figures.

Historically accurate until an unexpected twist at the end offers a new contemporary perspective, and a fresh and engaging take on 16th-century Scottish Reformation.

Emily Bignell, Director said: ' Sharing the story of one of Scotland's most iconic female figures in a place that has such historical significance to her is incredibly exciting. Performing along the route where she processed upon her return from France and in a building where her son held a banquet is pretty special.'

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