CITIZEN OTHERPLACE to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Stacy Price
Pickle Studio at Greenside will host the character comedy about a medical crisis gone surreal.
Award-winning comedian, actor, and writer Stacy Price will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August with Citizen Otherplace, a solo character comedy exploring the absurdities of the American healthcare system.
Running August 7-29 (excluding August 16 and 23) at the Pickle Studio at Greenside @ Riddles Court, the show follows a routine medical diagnosis that quickly spirals into a surreal chase led by Mike, an unrelenting medical billing collector. Along the way, audiences encounter a cast of eccentric characters that satirize bureaucracy, healthcare, and the human cost of navigating a broken system.
Blending sketch comedy, character work, and satire, Citizen Otherplace examines the intersection of medicine, money, and survival through a comedic lens while inviting audiences to question just how much of the story feels uncomfortably familiar.
Based in Los Angeles, Price is an award-winning SAG-AFTRA actor, comedian, writer, and producer known for her work in improvisation, ensemble comedy, and independent film. Her stage credits include Upper Room, a New York Times Critics' Pick, performances with The Groundlings, Actor's Gang, and Flappers Comedy Club, as well as comedy productions at the Houdini Estate, Primary Stages, and Comedy Central Stages.
A company member of Tim Robbins' Actor's Gang, Price has also appeared in viral comedy content, including MTV's Guy Code, and has earned recognition as an independent filmmaker for her self-written projects Hunt Me and Peaches and Tea.
Citizen Otherplace will be performed daily at 1:45 p.m. from August 7-29 (excluding August 16 and 23) at the Pickle Studio at Greenside @ Riddles Court as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
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