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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: KAT HIGGINS IN MEMORY OF ME, Hoots @ Nicolson Square

A natural storyteller, this is Kat Higgins's debut show at the Fringe.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: KAT HIGGINS IN MEMORY OF ME, Hoots @ Nicolson Square
EDINBURGH 2026: Review: KAT HIGGINS IN MEMORY OF ME, Hoots @ Nicolson Square Image

Kat Higgins is a self-confessed prick, she's a middle child that’s grown up with three brothers and three male cousins; it’s no wonder she craves attention and has put together an Edfringe show with the purpose of making sure people remember her.

For the next hour, Kat gives the audience a rundown of the reasons she thinks she’s a prick. She’s had a life surrounded by rambunctious family members, flagrant sexism and a dad who would not do well if his daughter was his specialist Mastermind subject. But Kat isn’t dour about it, this isn’t a “woe is me” kind of tale. Truthfully she seems like a lot of fun rather than a prick. 

The biblical rain hammering down outside on Wednesday afternoon worked very well as the setting for a story that also heavily features the Catholic Church. Alongside the usual catholic upbringing hallmarks, like getting 8 year old children make up sins for their first confession, Kat shares that her priest was a local celeb, known for his betting tips for horse racing. She should write a book!

Although Kat does want to be remembered herself, this show is really a way to remember her brother who died twenty years ago. And not the saintlike version that’s thought of by everyone else since his death, but the real, gritty one that outsmarted principals and may have tried to drug their babysitter. Kat strikes the balance just right between laughs at his antics and being open with the audience about her difficult relationship with him growing up. She creates a picture of an actual person with flaws and her honesty is refreshing. 

This is her debut show at the Fringe, and although it’s not as big and flashy a production as she’d originally hoped, and it’s not polished, it is memorable. Kat is a natural storyteller, inviting her audience into some of the most vulnerable moments of her life, and I look forward to seeing what she does next. 

Kat Higgins: In Memory of Me runs at Hoots @ Nicolson Square until 30 August 

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